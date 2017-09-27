The BBC has offered a first look at the new series of ‘Blue Planet II’, and we’re not exaggerating when we say it looks absolutely breath-taking.

Sir David Attenborough narrates the five-minute film, which acts as a curtain-raiser for the seven-part marine documentary that follows later this year.

And it is made even more spine-tingling by the soundtrack, which comes courtesy of Hans Zimmer and Radiohead.

The special collaboration, titled ‘(Ocean) Bloom’, is a fusion of Blue Planet II’s main theme with a reimagined version of ‘Bloom’ - a song Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke was inspired to write having watched the original series in 2001.