The BBC has offered a first look at the new series of ‘Blue Planet II’, and we’re not exaggerating when we say it looks absolutely breath-taking.
Sir David Attenborough narrates the five-minute film, which acts as a curtain-raiser for the seven-part marine documentary that follows later this year.
And it is made even more spine-tingling by the soundtrack, which comes courtesy of Hans Zimmer and Radiohead.
The special collaboration, titled ‘(Ocean) Bloom’, is a fusion of Blue Planet II’s main theme with a reimagined version of ‘Bloom’ - a song Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke was inspired to write having watched the original series in 2001.
The sequence also features an array of some of the most awe-inspiring shots and highlights from the new series, as well as some exclusive scenes that will not air on TV.
‘Blue Planet’ first aired to huge popularity and critical acclaim in 2001, and the same team have now spent four years mounting 125 expeditions in 39 countries to make the follow up series, which will further explore underwater worlds and feature a fresh cast of extraordinary aquatic animals.
Viewers will encounter surprising new landscapes such as methane volcanoes in the Gulf of Mexico, and the so-called ‘boiling sea’ phenomenon in the Pacific Ocean.
Film crews have also used new technology to explore the Antarctic deep at 1000m for the very first time.
Astonishing new creatures will also feature, including hairy-chested Hoff crabs, snub fin dolphins that spit water through the air and a tool-using tusk fish.
News of ‘Blue Planet II’ comes following the success of Sir David’s most recent series, ‘Planet Earth II’, which attracted of over 10 million viewers last year, beating ITV’s ‘The X Factor’ in the ratings.
He recently said of the new series: “I am truly thrilled to be joining this new exploration of the underwater worlds which cover most of our planet, yet are still its least known.”
‘Blue Planet II’ will air on BBC One later this year.