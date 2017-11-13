Geldof has lambasted the Nobel peace laureate, saying she was a “handmaiden to genocide” whose association with the capital “shames us all”.

Myanmar leader Suu Kyi has been heavily criticised over her failure to respond to the “ethnic cleansing” of the Rohingya Muslim minority in her country.

Bob Geldof will be handing back his Freedom of the City of Dublin in protest against Aung San Suu Kyi , who also holds the award.

In a statement the Live Aid founder and musician said he would hand the award back at City Hall on Monday morning, because while he was a “proud Dubliner” he did not want the ceremonial title while Suu Kyi also held it.

He said: “Her association with our city shames us all and we should have no truck with it, even by default. We honoured her, now she appalls and shames us.

“In short, I do not wish to be associated in any way with an individual currently engaged in the mass ethnic cleansing of the Rohingya people of north-west Burma.

“I am a founding patron of The Aegis Trust, who are concerned with genocide prevention and studies. Its founders built and maintain the National Holocaust Museum of the UK.

“I spoke at the inaugural National Holocaust Memorial Day at Westminster and in my time, I have walked amongst peoples who were sectionally targeted with ethnic cleansing.

“I would be a hypocrite now were I to share honours with one who has become at best an accomplice to murder, complicit in ethnic cleansing and a handmaiden to genocide.”