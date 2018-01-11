A woman has been charged with murder after human remains believed to be that of her father were found buried in the back garden of her home in Stockport, Greater Manchester Police said.

Barbara Coombes, 63, was held on suspicion of murder after turning herself into a police station on Sunday.

Police searched the garden of her home on Matlock Road, Reddish, and discovered human remains on Tuesday.

Coombes has also been charged with preventing the lawful and decent burial of a dead body, fraud by false representation and obtaining a pecuniary advantage.

Police said on Thursday that she remained in custody and was due to appear before Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court today.

The victim has not been named but police have been asking Coombes’ neighbours about her father, Kenneth Commbes’, whereabouts.

He was reportedly a Royal Artillery bombardier who would have turned 99 this week.

Records list Kennth Coombes as sharing the address with Barbara and her daughter, Islay Coombes, 29.