Bono's Comments That 'Music Has Gotten Very Girly' Really Haven't Gone Down Well

If you thought an unsolicited U2 album getting dumped on your phone was the most unwanted thing Bono could gift you, think again. That’s because he’s now offered up his opinion on the “very girly” state of music at the moment. The U2 rocker has sparked somewhat of a backlash after lamenting the lack of music that allows young males to express their anger.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, he was asked if he believed a rock and roll revolution was round the corner, to which he replied: “I think music has gotten very girly. And there are some good things about that, but hip-hop is the only place for young male anger at the moment – and that’s not good. “When I was 16, I had a lot of anger in me. You need to find a place for it and for guitars, whether it is with a drum machine – I don’t care. “The moment something becomes preserved, it is fucking over. You might as well put it in formaldehyde.” While Bono didn’t care to expand on what he meant by “girly”, many people on social media were quick to call him and his fragile masculinity out:

wow!! starting off 2018 by cancelling bono!! I’m glad you think labeling something as “girly” is an insult. bc the “young male anger” which you miss so much has obviously gotten us so far this year?? right??? https://t.co/s25o6l0N15 December 27, 2017

Bono thinks music is too girly and there's not enough anger? I'm a girl and I was really angry when he put a U2 album on my phone without asking me — Jessie Thompson (@jessiecath) December 28, 2017

Bono didn’t mind his girly “woman of the year” award from Glamour in 2016 which he accepted.

Bono doesn’t mind “girly” things when they directly benefit him https://t.co/M8r2goqMMp — Jennifer🎄🤶🏻 (@jenb_davies) December 28, 2017

Bono has been criticized for calling music "too girly." It’s OK, Bono. The music industry can survive With or Without You. pic.twitter.com/xrf4dGgyfy — AJ+ (@ajplus) December 28, 2017

"Girly" isn't an insult. If you want a really insulting term, replace it with "Bono" https://t.co/lk5uM9Cxm6 — Amanda (@Amandatnt03) December 28, 2017

Bono: Music is too "girly" and there's not enough rage in that sound.



Me: *plays Jagged Little Pill in full*



Bono: Okay, but that's not a kind of rage that makes my fragile masculinity comfortable. — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) December 28, 2017

1) define “girly”

2) why are boys filled with rage

3) fuck off bono https://t.co/T74Ipxi1m3 — ellen 🥀 (@mediocrespice) December 28, 2017

What is ‘girly music’, please?



Bono is a prat. — James (@James4Labour) December 28, 2017

Oh Bono. You have no idea of the rage us ‘girly’ people have. https://t.co/6xX1or7A1P — Heather Boyd (@HevBoyd) December 28, 2017

Bono thinks music has become too 'Girly' for his uber virile self.

Same guy who sent his album univented into people itunes, like an unsollicited dick pic. Must know a thing or 2. How did girls, manage to enjoy music before this? DRAMA *eyeroll*https://t.co/3dZfUVuIVh — Sarah Zhr (@Sarah_Zhr) December 27, 2017

Bono thinks music has gotten very girly. He clearly wasn’t paying attention to the charts this year. He’s old. And wrong! https://t.co/JE6349Car5 — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) December 28, 2017

Eat shit, Bonobos. White guy anger is boring af and no one wants to listen to it. https://t.co/TtOD6XxhwB via @vulture — nerd buster (@cheltrei) December 27, 2017

I joke that I saw U2 every 5 minutes in the 80s. As a young GIRL, I looked up to Bono as a rational voice. This is not so rational. Gonna put on some "girly" @amandapalmer, @DresdenDolls, @toriamos and such to wash this grime off. Girls get angry, too, #Bono! https://t.co/UqNMfXUpRs — Ellen B, Cape Cod (@DMBMother) December 28, 2017

I didn't realize that music's sole reason for existence was as an outlet for young, male anger. https://t.co/QgUmQYGcSV via @vulture — J.San (@Fleegull) December 27, 2017