Bono's Comments That 'Music Has Gotten Very Girly' Really Haven't Gone Down Well

If you thought an unsolicited U2 album getting dumped on your phone was the most unwanted thing Bono could gift you, think again.
That’s because he’s now offered up his opinion on the “very girly” state of music at the moment.
The U2 rocker has sparked somewhat of a backlash after lamenting the lack of music that allows young males to express their anger.
In an interview with Rolling Stone, he was asked if he believed a rock and roll revolution was round the corner, to which he replied: “I think music has gotten very girly. And there are some good things about that, but hip-hop is the only place for young male anger at the moment – and that’s not good.
“When I was 16, I had a lot of anger in me. You need to find a place for it and for guitars, whether it is with a drum machine – I don’t care.
“The moment something becomes preserved, it is fucking over. You might as well put it in formaldehyde.”
While Bono didn’t care to expand on what he meant by “girly”, many people on social media were quick to call him and his fragile masculinity out:
During the cover interview, Bono also revealed he almost died recently, with his near-death experience playing a big part in the band’s latest album, ‘Songs of Experience’.
Although not drawn on the details, he told the magazine: “People have these extinction events in their lives; it could be psychological or it could be physical. And, yes, it was physical for me, but I think I have spared myself all that soap opera, especially with this kind of celebrity obsession with the minutiae of peoples’ lives - I have got out of that.
“I want to speak about the issue in a way that lets people fill in the blanks of what they have been through, you know?”
“People have had so much worse to deal with, so that is another reason not to talk about it. You demean all the people who, you know, never made it through that or couldn’t get health care!”
Read Bono’s full interview with Rolling Stone here.