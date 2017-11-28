I Lost My Legs In The Boston Marathon Bombing. Remembering Those That Helped Me Keeps Me Strong

You never know what will happen when you walk out your front door. Every day we leave our homes and our families with a “see ya later,” fully expecting to return as planned. April 15, 2013 was the last time I walked out of my front door on my own two legs.

It was a beautiful sunny day, perfect for runners and spectators. I’d never been into Boston for the Marathon - it just seemed like too much of a pain with all the traffic and the people, but this year was different. My on-again off-again girlfriend Erin was running to support the hospital she worked for and I saw this as the perfect opportunity to show her I cared. I made a big goofy sign and headed into the city with her friends Remy and Michele, not really knowing what to expect.

Patriot’s Day is a Massachusetts holiday that commemorates the battles of Lexington and Concord and the start of the Revolutionary War. More affectionately known as Marathon Monday, is perhaps Bostonian’s most-loved day. It is like everyone comes out of winter hibernation for one of the first nice days of spring-hundreds of thousands of people line the streets cheering on total strangers. I saw one guy dressed up like a cheeseburger, screaming and dancing and cheering and he just seemed to fit in. There’s an inexplicable energy and positivity in the air.

Remy, Michele and I made it down to the finish line and I got a great spot. I had my sign ready and my eyes peeled for Erin. As I was looking around I felt a bump and noticed a guy dressed in all black. He seemed so serious and out of place… he wasn’t cheering and didn’t seem to know anyone else around him. He was carefully scanning the crowd and when he placed the backpack he’d been holding on the ground, we locked eyes. He walked away and I immediately felt uneasy. “If you see something, say something” ran through my head, but it was too late.

As I turned to look back at him, I heard a loud pop. I felt a scorching heat and then the cold of the concrete below me. I was disoriented, and as the eerie silence lifted I could hear screams and chaos around me. It smelled like the Fourth of July. I tried to stand and couldn’t get up. Michele was just a few feet in front of me and I could see she was badly injured. There was blood everywhere and she was staring down toward my legs. She looked up and when I saw her face, I knew. My legs were nearly gone. I laid back down and felt for my phone - I wanted to call my mom and say goodbye. I didn’t think I was going to make it.