Boy George has revealed the one thing that stood in the way of he and the late George Michael becoming friends. The singer opened up about their long-term rivalry on ‘Piers Morgan’s Life Stories’ revealing two famous mutual friends attempted to bring them together, but with little success.

ITV Boy George on 'Piers Morgan's Life Stories'

Reflecting on his fellow star’s recent death, George - real name George O’Dowd - told Piers their egos stopped them being close. “We had our squabbles, he was my rival, he was called George, he made soul music so everything he did it was like we were kind of battling all the time.” he said.

Chris Radburn/PA Wire George Michael passed away on Christmas Day

“The only time we really got together was when friends tricked us and there was this one particular night where the two girls in Bananarama invited me to a dinner at a Japanese restaurant and he was there as well and we had such a brilliant time because we had so much in common. “But I suppose our egos wouldn’t allow us to really be friends,” he admitted. George also discussed his friendship with another sadly departed star, David Bowie.

Yui Mok/PA Wire Boy George was friends with David Bowie, who died last January

Describing him as “lovely”, he said: “We talked about ‘EastEnders’, British tea, if he’d missed [’EastEnders’], he liked to catch it when he was back in London and we talked about Russian art films of which I knew very little so I was winging it a bit during that bit.” During the interview, Boy George also opened up about his shame of being convicted of assault in 2009, after he falsely imprisoned Norwegian model Audun Carlsen at his London flat. ‘Piers Morgan’s Life Stories’ airs on Friday 17 January at 9pm on ITV.