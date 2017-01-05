‘The Chase’ Host Bradley Walsh Bags Title Of Highest-Selling Debut Album Of 2016

We have to admit we were rather surprised when Bradley Walsh announced he was releasing a collection of jazz songs, but he’s proved all his doubters wrong by going on to have the biggest selling debut album of 2016.

‘The Chase’ host’s first album, ‘Chasing Dreams’, beat the likes of Zayn Malik and Blossoms to shift the most copies last year.

ITV

Bradley was the only new British artist to release a record that achieved gold selling status in 2016, having sold 111,650 copies since its release in October.

The album, which contains covers of the likes of ‘That’s Life’ and ‘Mr Bojangles’, also ranked as the 57th best selling album of the year overall.

Not bad, huh?

Bradley told the iPaper: “I never expected that [a gold album]. It just goes to show that great songs live forever.”

Carsten Windhorst

Indie band Blossoms had the second best-selling debut of the year, selling 74,1455 albums, while former One Direction star Zayn’s ‘Mind Of Mine’ sold 65,208 copies.

However, it is also worth noting that the accolade is based upon sales alone, and does not include streaming through the likes of Spotify and Apple Music.

Unsurprisingly, it was Adele with her record-breaking ‘25’ that topped the best selling albums of the year, beating Coldplay’s ‘Head Full Of Dreams’ and Michael Ball and Alfie Boe’s ‘Together’ at number two and three respectively.

