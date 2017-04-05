Not content with ruling the daytime TV ratings as host of ‘The Chase’, Bradley Walsh is set to continue dominating the music charts too. Fresh from the huge success of his debut album ‘Chasing Dreams’, Brad has revealed he’s releasing a follow-up - and he’s giving fans the chance to be involved in choosing the songs.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Bradley explained: “I was absolutely thrilled at the response of the first album. It was so much fun to work on I had to have another go at a second and the thought of having fans help choose tracks means that, in a way, they get to work on it too which is brilliant.” Today, fans will be able to visit www.PickASongForBradley.com and make suggestions of a song that they would like to hear Bradley sing on his second album.

Sony

We still haven’t given up hope of a few grime tracks appearing on the record after the TV star joked that he was going down the urban route ahead of this year’s Brit Awards. He told BBC News: “Wiley just came over and gave me a big hug. And then Stormzy came up and put his arms around me and said, ‘Great to see you, man. I love you’. “So I’m now going to release a grime album. That is what I’m going to do.” ‘Chasing Dreams’ sold over 100,000 copies in its first month on sale and became Britain’s biggest-selling debut artist of 2016, outselling the likes of Zayn Malik, Biffy Clyro, Skepta and Tom Odell.