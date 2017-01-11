“I’m ready to go back into the house and they won’t let me back in and I’m really hurt by it because I felt like I was doing well and connecting with the British public and it just sucks because I was having such a good time.”

With some fresh vacancies in the house, it seems producers won’t have to look far to fill it, as former housemate Perez Hilton has already offered his services.

However, producers are yet to confirm if any new housemates will replace Brandn or Ray.