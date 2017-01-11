Brandon Block has quit ‘Celebrity Big Brother’.
Channel 5 bosses have confirmed the DJ walked out of the house on Wednesday (11 January) and will not be returning.
He said in a short statement: “I was incredibly honoured to have the experience it was wonderful, but I wasn’t feeling myself. May the best man or woman win.”
More details about his exit are expected to be revealed on spin-off show ‘Bit On The Side’, which airs tonight at 10pm.
Brandon’s exit comes just 24 hours after US singer Ray J walked out of the reality series.
He is now threatening to sue producers after he claims they failed to allow him to get treated for toothache, and wants to return to the house.
The 35-year-old, who was reportedly paid £800K to appear on the show, says he wants to re-enter the compound as he feels he “connected well with the British public”.
He told TMZ: “I’ve got a cracked tooth where I need a filling fixed. I’ve got a gum coming over my other tooth and I’m in a lot of pain. So after three and a half days with all this pain, they decided to take me out but I blacked out. I end up in the hospital.
“I’m ready to go back into the house and they won’t let me back in and I’m really hurt by it because I felt like I was doing well and connecting with the British public and it just sucks because I was having such a good time.”
With some fresh vacancies in the house, it seems producers won’t have to look far to fill it, as former housemate Perez Hilton has already offered his services.
However, producers are yet to confirm if any new housemates will replace Brandn or Ray.
‘Celebrity Big Brother’ airs nightly on Channel 5.