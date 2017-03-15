An empowering new app promises to help guide you through your break-up so that, in the end, you can own it.

‘Break-Up Boss’, created by author Zoë Foster Blake, offers advice and techniques to help the broken-hearted “process their hurt, heal, and ultimately see their break-up as the gift it is”.

Users can send fake texts to their ex (meaning you draft it out but don’t actually send it to them), receive ‘SOS quotes’ (because a strong quote fixes all) and can opt to receive daily pep talks, (“so you’ve got some sunshine, power and perspective in your pocket at all times”).