An empowering new app promises to help guide you through your break-up so that, in the end, you can own it.
‘Break-Up Boss’, created by author Zoë Foster Blake, offers advice and techniques to help the broken-hearted “process their hurt, heal, and ultimately see their break-up as the gift it is”.
Users can send fake texts to their ex (meaning you draft it out but don’t actually send it to them), receive ‘SOS quotes’ (because a strong quote fixes all) and can opt to receive daily pep talks, (“so you’ve got some sunshine, power and perspective in your pocket at all times”).
Blake, who authored ‘Textbook Romance’ and is a columnist for Cosmopolitan, has teamed up with illustrator Mari Andrew to create the digital tome for the broken-hearted.
She said that originally she wanted to write a book about break-ups, but never got round to it. “Then, last year, I realised it should be an APP, not a book! So, I jammed a books’ worth of content into a tidy little app, and today that app and idea is finally live,” she wrote on Instagram.
Blake describes break-ups as “a gift”, “a chance for epic growth” and “painful but largely misunderstood, like Justin Bieber”.
She hopes her app will help women handle, heal and move on from their breakup “in a healthy, positive way”.
“Why should a break-up be the boss of your life, mood, personality, diet, social life, sleep patterns, and (now ravenous and atrocious) drinking habits?” she wrote.
“Fuck that. You gotta take back control. You gotta be the boss of your break-up. You gotta make it work for you. And hopefully, with Break-Up Boss, you will.”
The app, which costs £5.99, has been described on Apple’s store as “the size of a self-help book, but WAY easier to use and digest”.
What’s more, 10% of sales go towards helping a family violence response centre in Victoria, Australia.