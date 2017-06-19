TV presenter Brian Cant has died at the age of 83, it has been confirmed.
The star was best known for hosting ‘Play School’ for 21 years and ‘Play Away’ for 13 and his agent has confirmed to the BBC that he died at retirement home, Denville Hall.
A statement from his family, issued on Monday (19 June) afternoon, read: “He lived courageously with Parkinson’s disease for a long time.”
A number of famous faces have shared their sadness following the news of Brian’s death:
He was honoured with a special Children’s Bafta accolade in 2010.
At the time, he reflected on his long career in television. He said: “One of the main rules of those ‘Play School’ days was that we should play to the camera as though we were talking to one child, in whatever circumstance.
“It could be somebody in a tower block, a nice semi-detached somewhere, or a Royal palace. You had to phrase everything so, whoever was watching it, they felt you were talking to them.”