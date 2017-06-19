TV presenter Brian Cant has died at the age of 83, it has been confirmed.

The star was best known for hosting ‘Play School’ for 21 years and ‘Play Away’ for 13 and his agent has confirmed to the BBC that he died at retirement home, Denville Hall.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock Brian in 2005

A statement from his family, issued on Monday (19 June) afternoon, read: “He lived courageously with Parkinson’s disease for a long time.”

A number of famous faces have shared their sadness following the news of Brian’s death:

Sad to hear about the passing of Brian Cant. Thoughts go out to his family and friends. #PlaySchool. Dx pic.twitter.com/WmG7SBNV8K — Derek Griffiths (@Derek1Griffiths) June 19, 2017

Brian Cant was my mentor & friend on Playaway.We wrote and performed together for two years.Always patient,courteous, & funny P-L-A-Y R-I-P — Tony Robinson (@Tony_Robinson) June 19, 2017

Brian Cant: genuinely sad for people my age. Let's just say he's passed away-a-way-way. #RIPBrian. And we still have @Derek1Griffiths. — James May (@MrJamesMay) June 19, 2017

Ah, Brian Cant. The voice and face of a gentler age. "Time flies by..." RIP — Mark Gatiss (@Markgatiss) June 19, 2017

"Pugh, Pugh, Barney McGrew, Cuthbert, Dibble, Grub". Brian Cant RIP — Nicky Campbell (@NickyAACampbell) June 19, 2017

He was honoured with a special Children’s Bafta accolade in 2010.

At the time, he reflected on his long career in television. He said: “One of the main rules of those ‘Play School’ days was that we should play to the camera as though we were talking to one child, in whatever circumstance.

“It could be somebody in a tower block, a nice semi-detached somewhere, or a Royal palace. You had to phrase everything so, whoever was watching it, they felt you were talking to them.”

RIP: Stars We've Lost In 2017