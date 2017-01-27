A groom was left speechless when he first saw his wife-to-be on their wedding day, but not for reasons you may expect.

Bride Beth Gardner played a hilarious practical joke on her husband-to-be when she turned up to their wedding wearing a T-Rex costume.

When her partner, Tom, turned round he couldn’t stop laughing.

All he could manage to say over and over again was: “I love you, I love you so much.”