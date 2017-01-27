A groom was left speechless when he first saw his wife-to-be on their wedding day, but not for reasons you may expect.
Bride Beth Gardner played a hilarious practical joke on her husband-to-be when she turned up to their wedding wearing a T-Rex costume.
When her partner, Tom, turned round he couldn’t stop laughing.
All he could manage to say over and over again was: “I love you, I love you so much.”
Through fits of giggles, Tom helped Beth unzip her costume, revealing a far more traditional wedding dress underneath.
A video of the stunt was posted on the Jon Clark Weddings Facebook page, where it has since received more than two million views.
Commenting on the post, Tom confirmed he’s now regained the power of speech.
“I was totally floored when I turned around and saw her in this. Floored I tell you,” he joked.
These two have just given us entirely new #relationshipgoals.