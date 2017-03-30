A bride was left in tears after her new husband enabled her to dance with her disabled son on their wedding day.

Jo Atrill had said she wished she could dance with her son Alex Dieterle, but because Alex has cerebral palsy, she never believed it would be possible.

But her new husband (and Alex’s step-dad) Martin, had other ideas.

Martin spent weeks hand-making a special harness which allowed him to strap 13 year-old Alex to his chest.

They then took to the dance floor together, leaving Jo utterly speechless.