A bride was left in tears after her new husband enabled her to dance with her disabled son on their wedding day.
Jo Atrill had said she wished she could dance with her son Alex Dieterle, but because Alex has cerebral palsy, she never believed it would be possible.
But her new husband (and Alex’s step-dad) Martin, had other ideas.
Martin spent weeks hand-making a special harness which allowed him to strap 13 year-old Alex to his chest.
They then took to the dance floor together, leaving Jo utterly speechless.
Martin chose the song ‘Yellow’ for the big moment because he and Jo used to sing it to Alex as a baby to help him fall asleep.
Speaking to ITV, Martin said: “To see Jo’s reaction - I struggled to stay upright when she started to cry! At one point I looked around the room and everyone was crying.
“Jo and Alex have such an incredible bond and it was just nice to do something that Jo never thought she would be able to do with him.
“What you don’t see in the video is that once I’ve taken Alex out of the harness, I grabbed two of my best men and we collapsed on a heap on the floor in tears.”
A friend of the family has set up a GoFundMe page to enable the trio - plus Alex’s step-sister and step-brother - to go on their dream holiday to Disney, in either Paris or Florida.
Due to Alex’s condition, he will need to fly in first class where he can access a flat bed, which is something the family cannot afford without help.
To donate, visit GoFundMe.