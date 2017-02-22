Two decades on, we’re revisiting the performances, the celebrity feuds and yes, even the dodgy fashions of the 1997 Brits...

Remarkably, it’s now been 20 years since Geri threw on that Union Jack dress and cemented the Spice Girls ’ place as pop icons, but there was plenty else going on at the 1997 ceremony.

The Brit Awards are upon us for another year, with the biggest names in British music, as well as overseas talent, hoping that they can go down in the awards show’s history for all the right reasons (think Geri Halliwell ) rather than the wrong ones (think Madonna and her unfortunate cape incident).

Ben Elton took on presenting duties for the night Alan Davidson / Silverhub/REX/Shutterstock He took over from Chris Evans, who had hosted the previous two years. As is often the case with Ben Elton, he got a mixed reception.

The Bee Gees were given the Outstanding Contribution prize Rex/Shutterstock They performed a medley of their hits at the show.

Let's be honest, though. There was only one performance that everyone was talking about JMEnternational via Getty Images That Union Jack dress immediately went down in pop culture history.

It wasn't all about Geri, though JMEnternational via Getty Images Whether it's Mel B's catsuit or Victoria Beckham's white bikini top, all five of the Spice Girls were fundamental in getting everyone talking about their performance.

Diana Ross and Jamiroquai provided one of the Brits' most unlikely duets Alan Davidson / Silverhub/REX/Shutterstock They performed her disco hit, 'Upside Down'.

Manic Street Preachers were given British Album Of The Year for 'Everything Must Go' Alan Davidson / Silverhub/REX/Shutterstock They beat stiff competition from George Michael, Lighthouse Family, Ocean Colour Scene and Kula Shaker.

The winner of British Breakthrough Act was... Kula Shaker Alan Davidson / Silverhub/REX/Shutterstock Oh yeah... Kula Shaker. Not the Spice Girls. Or Ash. Or Mark Morrison.

And speaking of Mark Morrison... Alan Davidson / Silverhub/REX/Shutterstock He performed 'Return Of The Mac' in a 'Not Guilty' shirt, addressing the fact he was on bail, accused of trying to take a firearm on board an airline, at the time.

It was a particularly impressive year for guest performers Alan Davidson / Silverhub/REX/Shutterstock Here's Prince - or, rather, The Artist Formerly Known As Prince - giving it his all for a rendition of 'Emancipation'.

And as if the whole thing couldn't get 90s enough... Alan Davidson / Silverhub/REX/Shutterstock ...here comes Sheryl Crow and her guitar.

And while we're on the subject of the nineties Alan Davidson / Silverhub/REX/Shutterstock 'Trainspotting' won Best Soundtrack on the night, with author Irvine Welsh collecting the award, alongside Britpop star Damon Albarn.

Gabrielle took home Best British Female Alan Davidson / Silverhub/REX/Shutterstock Which she was awarded by Naomi flipping Campbell. Not bad, eh?

Gary Barlow and Louise Redknapp (then Nurding) were among the guest presenters Alan Davidson / Silverhub/REX/Shutterstock And somehow they both look younger now than they did 20 years ago...

He was later snapped backstage with the Spice Girls Photoshot via Getty Images Arguably the most nineties photo we've ever seen.

In fact, that photo was so nineties that Zoe Ball has now manifested Alan Davidson / Silverhub/REX/Shutterstock One of the few who avoided a fashion fail that year.

Caroline Aherne presented the Spice Girls with their Best British Single award Alan Davidson / Silverhub/REX/Shutterstock "Charlie? Wherever you are, can you make yourself known... they're all asking for you backstage."

While Melanie C took the moment to send a bold message to Liam Gallagher Alan Davidson / Silverhub/REX/Shutterstock "Come and have a go... if you think you're hard enough."

The guestlist was... questionable Alan Davidson / Silverhub/REX/Shutterstock *sigh*

As was Dannii Minogue's choice of outfit Alan Davidson / Silverhub/REX/Shutterstock There's a lot to pick apart here, but we'll let her off the hook, it was 1997, after all.