The Brit Awards are upon us for another year, with the biggest names in British music, as well as overseas talent, hoping that they can go down in the awards show’s history for all the right reasons (think Geri Halliwell) rather than the wrong ones (think Madonna and her unfortunate cape incident).
Remarkably, it’s now been 20 years since Geri threw on that Union Jack dress and cemented the Spice Girls’ place as pop icons, but there was plenty else going on at the 1997 ceremony.
Two decades on, we’re revisiting the performances, the celebrity feuds and yes, even the dodgy fashions of the 1997 Brits...
Ben Elton took on presenting duties for the nightAlan Davidson / Silverhub/REX/Shutterstock
The Bee Gees were given the Outstanding Contribution prizeRex/Shutterstock
Let's be honest, though. There was only one performance that everyone was talking aboutJMEnternational via Getty Images
It wasn't all about Geri, thoughJMEnternational via Getty Images
Diana Ross and Jamiroquai provided one of the Brits' most unlikely duetsAlan Davidson / Silverhub/REX/Shutterstock
Manic Street Preachers were given British Album Of The Year for 'Everything Must Go'Alan Davidson / Silverhub/REX/Shutterstock
The winner of British Breakthrough Act was... Kula ShakerAlan Davidson / Silverhub/REX/Shutterstock
And speaking of Mark Morrison...Alan Davidson / Silverhub/REX/Shutterstock
It was a particularly impressive year for guest performersAlan Davidson / Silverhub/REX/Shutterstock
And as if the whole thing couldn't get 90s enough...Alan Davidson / Silverhub/REX/Shutterstock
And while we're on the subject of the ninetiesAlan Davidson / Silverhub/REX/Shutterstock
Gabrielle took home Best British FemaleAlan Davidson / Silverhub/REX/Shutterstock
Gary Barlow and Louise Redknapp (then Nurding) were among the guest presentersAlan Davidson / Silverhub/REX/Shutterstock
He was later snapped backstage with the Spice GirlsPhotoshot via Getty Images
In fact, that photo was so nineties that Zoe Ball has now manifestedAlan Davidson / Silverhub/REX/Shutterstock
Caroline Aherne presented the Spice Girls with their Best British Single awardAlan Davidson / Silverhub/REX/Shutterstock
While Melanie C took the moment to send a bold message to Liam GallagherAlan Davidson / Silverhub/REX/Shutterstock
The guestlist was... questionableAlan Davidson / Silverhub/REX/Shutterstock
As was Dannii Minogue's choice of outfitAlan Davidson / Silverhub/REX/Shutterstock
It certainly looked like Noel Gallagher enjoyed his nightDave Benett via Getty Images