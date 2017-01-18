Michael Bublé will reportedly not host next month’s Brit Awards, as he continues to care for his son, Noah, who was diagnosed with cancer in late 2016. Organisers of the annual music bash are now looking at a number of replacement presenters ahead of the event on 22 Feb, according to reports.

PBG/EMPICS Entertainment Michael Bublé

Feliz día de la madre !! Happy Mother's Day @luisanalopilato !! #myhero #bestmommy #bestfriend A photo posted by Michael Bublé (@michaelbuble) on Oct 16, 2016 at 7:25am PDT

Michael and his wife Luisana Lopilato first confirmed their three-year-old son’s cancer diagnosis in November last year. Just days after they shared the sad news, Michael’s friend David Foster claimed the singer would not perform again “until his child is well”. Speaking on US television, he added: “When this happened, everything shuts down around you. You go inside your little bubble and I don’t think he’s looking at social media. “I’m sure he feels the love from millions of people.” ‘The Voice’ presenter Emma Willis, who hosted the Brits launch show ‘The Brits Are Coming’, is thought to be the first choice to replace Michael.

Doug Peters/Doug Peters Emma Willis