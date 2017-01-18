Michael Bublé will reportedly not host next month’s Brit Awards, as he continues to care for his son, Noah, who was diagnosed with cancer in late 2016.
Organisers of the annual music bash are now looking at a number of replacement presenters ahead of the event on 22 Feb, according to reports.
A source tells The Sun: “It was a difficult call but Michael has decided to pull out of hosting the Brit Awards.
“Out of respect for Michael the producers gave him as much time as he needed to make the decision, which they completely understood.
“He would have put a unique stamp on the night so it’s a real shame, but at the moment his priority is his family.
“They are exploring other options now about who will take his place and a number of people have thrown their hat in the ring.
Michael and his wife Luisana Lopilato first confirmed their three-year-old son’s cancer diagnosis in November last year.
Just days after they shared the sad news, Michael’s friend David Foster claimed the singer would not perform again “until his child is well”.
Speaking on US television, he added: “When this happened, everything shuts down around you. You go inside your little bubble and I don’t think he’s looking at social media.
“I’m sure he feels the love from millions of people.”
‘The Voice’ presenter Emma Willis, who hosted the Brits launch show ‘The Brits Are Coming’, is thought to be the first choice to replace Michael.
She told The Mirror: “I was honoured to be asked to be part of the Brits and do the launch.
“I’m hoping Michael will do then main show, because if he does then it means that all is well for him.
“I’m not thinking about me, I’m thinking about him and hoping everything is good.”
The Huffington Post UK have reached out to the Brit Awards, and a representative for Michael, with a request for comment.