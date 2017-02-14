After weeks of speculation about whether she’ll be putting in an appearance, Katy has now announced that she will be performing her new single ‘Chained To The Rhythm’ at the event, which takes place at London’s O2 Arena on Wednesday 22 February.

The full list of performers for this year’s Brit Awards has now been confirmed, with Katy Perry the final act to be confirmed for the ceremony.

She said of the news: “I’m excited to come back to one of my favourite countries, where most of my favorite musical influences come from.

“After three years, I’m excited to return to the Brits stage to kick off a new era of purposeful pop.”

Over the weekend, Katy gave ‘Chained To The Rhythm’ its live debut, when she and Skip Marley sang it live at the Grammy Awards, in a performance which won praise for its political undertones, culminating in them standing in front of a projection of the US constitution.

However, her Grammys appearance wasn’t without its controversies, after she ruffled feathers on social media with comments she made about Britney Spears’ past personal troubles on the red carpet.