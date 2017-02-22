All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    22/02/2017 14:39 GMT | Updated 22/02/2017 20:01 GMT

    Brit Awards 2017 Red Carpet: Katy Perry And Little Mix Lead Stars At This Year's Brits

    It's the biggest night in British music.

    The biggest stars in British music were be out in force on Wednesday (22 February) for the 37th annual Brit Awards

    The likes of  Katy PerryLittle MixEd Sheeran and Ellie Goulding led the charge of nominees and performers at London’s O2 Arena, where a number of gongs were handed out in categories including Best British Male, Female, Group and Album.

    But before Brits hosts Dermot O’Leary and Emma Willis got proceedings underway, there was the small matter of the red carpet, where all of the stars posed up a storm for the press. 

    Rex/Shutterstock

    Those who turned out included Skepta, Emeli Sandé, Lianne La Havas, The 1975, Ed SheeranJames Arthur, Jonas Blue, Tinie Tempah, Anne-Marie, Blossoms, Rag’N’Bone Man, NAO, Craig David, Michael Kiwanuka, Bastille, Biffy Clyro, Christine and the Queens, Calum Scott, Abbey Clancy and Holly Willoughby. 

    You can take a look at all the arrivals in the gallery below...

    Brit Awards Red Carpet 2017

    For all the winners from this year’s Brits click here.

