The biggest stars in British music were be out in force on Wednesday (22 February) for the 37th annual Brit Awards.
The likes of Katy Perry, Little Mix, Ed Sheeran and Ellie Goulding led the charge of nominees and performers at London’s O2 Arena, where a number of gongs were handed out in categories including Best British Male, Female, Group and Album.
But before Brits hosts Dermot O’Leary and Emma Willis got proceedings underway, there was the small matter of the red carpet, where all of the stars posed up a storm for the press.
Those who turned out included Skepta, Emeli Sandé, Lianne La Havas, The 1975, Ed Sheeran, James Arthur, Jonas Blue, Tinie Tempah, Anne-Marie, Blossoms, Rag’N’Bone Man, NAO, Craig David, Michael Kiwanuka, Bastille, Biffy Clyro, Christine and the Queens, Calum Scott, Abbey Clancy and Holly Willoughby.
You can take a look at all the arrivals in the gallery below...