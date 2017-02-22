Romesh Ranganathan took the chance to reference the diversity row that engulfed last year’s Brit Awards as he presented a gong at the 2017 ceremony.

In a move that is bound to cause embarrassment to Brits bosses, the comedian brought up the controversy as he appeared on stage at during the show at The O2 Arena in London on Wednesday (22 February).

Romesh, who was handing out the award for Best British Group alongside ‘Game Of Thrones’ star Maisie Williams, quipped: “Maisie’s here because she’s a star, and I’m here because they heard I listen to grime and they’re trying to over compensate for last year.”