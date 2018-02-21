Cheryl Tweedy and Liam Payne have silenced rumours of a split, as they put on a united front on the Brit Awards red carpet. The couple have been at the centre of speculation their relationship was on the rocks over the past few days, after a tabloid report claimed they could part ways within weeks.

Mike Marsland via Getty Images Cheryl and Liam Payne put on a united front at the Brit Awards

However, the pair looked suitably loved up as they arrived at the ceremony on Wednesday (21 February) night. Cheryl and Liam held hands as they walked the red carpet, and were all smiles as the posed for photographers outside the O2 Arena.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock The couple have been dogged by split rumours in recent days

Their appearance at the ceremony came just a day after Cheryl dodged questions about her personal life during an interview on ‘BBC Breakfast’. Addressing the continued speculation, host Dan Walker asked the former ‘X Factor’ judge: “Is a day like this frustrating for you when you’re trying to focus on what you’re doing there when so much of your personal life is in the papers at the moment?” Cheryl, who is notoriously private, responded: “Is it frustrating? No, it doesn’t bother me at all, because my focus is solely on this. “I’ve waited for seven years to finally be here, and none of that matters. This is the most important part for me.”

David M. Benett via Getty Images Cheryl was there to support Liam, who is nominated in two categories

Liam is one of the many performers at this year’s Brits, where he will take to the stage with Rita Ora for a rendition of the ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ soundtrack, ‘For You’. He is also nominated for Best British Single and Best British Video for his debut solo release ‘Strip That Down’. Liam and Cheryl got together in late 2015, but managed to keep their romance under wraps for months before it hit the front pages. Cheryl gave birth to their son, Bear, in March last year.