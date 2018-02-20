It’s usually a fair assumption that the Brit Awards will deliver one or two talking points over the course of the evening... but the 2008 ceremony really delivered.

There was clearly something in the air that night, because in just a couple of hours, the Brits delivered us with unforgettable performances, some questionable fashion moments and an unlikely celeb spat (playing out live on TV, at that!).

And perhaps most shockingly of all... these moments all happened 10 years ago.

Here are 16 reasons the 2008 ceremony was one for the Brit Awards history books...

1. The Osbournes hosted the show