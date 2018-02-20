It’s usually a fair assumption that the Brit Awards will deliver one or two talking points over the course of the evening... but the 2008 ceremony really delivered.
There was clearly something in the air that night, because in just a couple of hours, the Brits delivered us with unforgettable performances, some questionable fashion moments and an unlikely celeb spat (playing out live on TV, at that!).
And perhaps most shockingly of all... these moments all happened 10 years ago.
Here are 16 reasons the 2008 ceremony was one for the Brit Awards history books...
1. The Osbournes hosted the show
A move that felt dated even in 2008, and in 2018… a lot more so.
2. Girls Aloud hit the red carpet... without Nadine
She blamed a “lost passport” for her non-appearance - and it wasn’t the first time an errant passport had played havoc with her plans, was it?
3. Perez Hilton was there. Wearing this...
Moving swiftly on.
4. Mika opened the show with ‘Love Today’
Featuring a surprise appearance from Beth Ditto!
5. The big Brits duet of the night was a collaboration between Rihanna and Klaxons
A decade on, we’re still shook.
6. This little lady bagged the first ever Critics’ Choice Award
A pretty strong start for the category, in hindsight.
7. ...and she kicked off a trio of guest performers during Mark Ronson’s set, alongside Amy Winehouse
And Daniel Merriweather, who feels like a bit of an odd one out all these years later.
8. Amy also appeared later in the show for a stirring solo performance of ‘Love Is A Losing Game’
Her last ever appearance at the Brits would be a huge one, particularly as there’d been so much speculation in the press about whether she’d be up for the challenge of performing.
9. Kate Nash was named Best British Female, after the success of her album ‘Made Of Bricks’
It’s amazing what you can do with three piano chords and a rhyming dictionary, isn’t it?
10. Sir Ian McKellen presented Arctic Monkeys with Best British Group
And said he was “there for Mika”, so there you go.
11. Leona Lewis gave a stunning performance of ‘Bleeding Love’
It mightn’t seem like much in these post-One Direction times, but there was something special about seeing an ‘X Factor’ act on that Brit Awards stage.
12. Other performers on the night included Kaiser Chiefs with ‘Ruby’ and Kylie Minogue with ‘Wow’
Seriously, it was a no-filler year (even if it might not seem like it in the cold light of 2018).
13. Take That won Best British Single for ‘Shine’, long before it became synonymous with Morrison’s
Beating stiff competition from Mutya Buena, The Hoosiers and James Blunt. Ah, 2008.
14. Sharon Osbourne and Vic Reeves had a very awkward encounter as they announced Best British Album
She branded him a “pissed bastard”, though he later maintained he was actually just struggling with the autocue, largely due to Mrs O shoving him out of the way.
15. Incidentally, it was Arctic Monkeys who wound up scooping the award
You may recall their speech was cut short when they started slagging off the Brits school. Also... why were they dressed like that?
16. And Paul McCartney closed the show after scooping Outstanding Contribution
Kylie Minogue presented him with his award, before he raced through hits from The Beatles’ back catalogue and his own.
