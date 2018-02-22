All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    22/02/2018 00:11 GMT | Updated 5 hours ago

    17 Times Jack Whitehall Had Us Howling During His Brit Awards Debut

    😂😂😂

    After what can only be described as a beige couple of years, Brit Awards bosses hired Jack Whitehall to inject some much-needed snark into proceedings this year. 

    And deliver he did, with no-one seemingly off limits as he made jibes at Sam Smith, Ed Sheeran and even S Club 7′s Paul Cattermole as he took to the helm of the awards show. 

    Here’s just a few of our favourite one-liners from the funnyman...

    1. Trailing Ed Sheeran’s performance:

    2. After Kendrick Lamar’s performance: 

    That car was just one of those left here by ‘Top Gear’ Live. Tragically, it still had Richard Hammond in it.”

    3. On the Best British Video award: 

    It is wide open, it could literally be won by any former member of One Direction.”

    4. After Rag ‘n’ Bone Man and Jorja Smith’s fiery performance: 

    5. Introducing Ronnie Wood to the stage: 

    A man who has caned it for so long even he has to watch the in memoriam package every year to check he’s not in it. It’s almost-living legend, Ronnie Wood.”

    6. Having to cut short Damon Albarn’s speech: 

    Oh I really don’t want this to be an Adele moment. I’d have let them speak all night if it was my choice... I think he was talking about Brexit.”

    7. Trailing Sam Smith’s performance: 

    8. Introducing Little Mix to the stage:

    Narrowly outselling the winner of ‘The Voice’ by a mere 4.3million albums, it’s Little Mix.”

    9. Being even more shady about ‘The Voice’: 

    These are the people who and pluck you from obscurity and catapult you into  anonymity.”

    10. Welcoming Sam Smith to the stage: 

    11. Saying hello to Cheryl and Liam Payne:  

    “Look who it is, it’s Cheryl and her plus one!”
    ITV

    12. Introducing the host of Best International Group to the stage: 

    As if having me and Jamie Laing here hadn’t gentrified this enough, it’s now time to introduce a man who makes me look like Danny Dyer - it’s Damien Lewis.”

    13. Referencing S Club 7′s Paul Cattermole flogging his Brit Award on eBay: 

     14. Talking about Ed Sheeran: 

    Is there anything he can’t do? Tan...”

    15. After Rita Ora and Liam Payne’s duet: 

    16. On the ceremony’s duration: 

    Rag ‘n’ Bone Man was clean shaven when this started.”

    17. Talking about his selection as host: 

    READ MORE:

