17 Times Jack Whitehall Had Us Howling During His Brit Awards Debut

After what can only be described as a beige couple of years, Brit Awards bosses hired Jack Whitehall to inject some much-needed snark into proceedings this year.

And deliver he did, with no-one seemingly off limits as he made jibes at Sam Smith, Ed Sheeran and even S Club 7′s Paul Cattermole as he took to the helm of the awards show.

Here’s just a few of our favourite one-liners from the funnyman...

1. Trailing Ed Sheeran’s performance: