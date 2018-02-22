17 Times Jack Whitehall Had Us Howling During His Brit Awards Debut

After what can only be described as a beige couple of years, Brit Awards bosses hired Jack Whitehall to inject some much-needed snark into proceedings this year.
And deliver he did, with no-one seemingly off limits as he made jibes at Sam Smith, Ed Sheeran and even S Club 7′s Paul Cattermole as he took to the helm of the awards show.
Here’s just a few of our favourite one-liners from the funnyman...
1. Trailing Ed Sheeran’s performance:
2. After Kendrick Lamar’s performance:
That car was just one of those left here by ‘Top Gear’ Live. Tragically, it still had Richard Hammond in it.”
3. On the Best British Video award:
It is wide open, it could literally be won by any former member of One Direction.”
4. After Rag ‘n’ Bone Man and Jorja Smith’s fiery performance:
5. Introducing Ronnie Wood to the stage:
A man who has caned it for so long even he has to watch the in memoriam package every year to check he’s not in it. It’s almost-living legend, Ronnie Wood.”
6. Having to cut short Damon Albarn’s speech:
Oh I really don’t want this to be an Adele moment. I’d have let them speak all night if it was my choice... I think he was talking about Brexit.”
7. Trailing Sam Smith’s performance:
8. Introducing Little Mix to the stage:
Narrowly outselling the winner of ‘The Voice’ by a mere 4.3million albums, it’s Little Mix.”
9. Being even more shady about ‘The Voice’:
These are the people who and pluck you from obscurity and catapult you into anonymity.”
10. Welcoming Sam Smith to the stage:
11. Saying hello to Cheryl and Liam Payne:
“Look who it is, it’s Cheryl and her plus one!”
12. Introducing the host of Best International Group to the stage:
As if having me and Jamie Laing here hadn’t gentrified this enough, it’s now time to introduce a man who makes me look like Danny Dyer - it’s Damien Lewis.”
13. Referencing S Club 7′s Paul Cattermole flogging his Brit Award on eBay:
14. Talking about Ed Sheeran:
Is there anything he can’t do? Tan...”
15. After Rita Ora and Liam Payne’s duet:
16. On the ceremony’s duration:
Rag ‘n’ Bone Man was clean shaven when this started.”
17. Talking about his selection as host: