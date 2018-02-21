All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    21/02/2018 19:31 GMT | Updated 21/02/2018 19:42 GMT

    Brit Awards 2018: Ariana Grande Cancels Manchester Bombing Tribute Performance 'On Doctor's Orders'

    22 people lost their lives after a terrorist attack at Ariana's concert last year.

    Ariana Grande has forced to pull out of a performance at this year’s Brit Awards, which would have paid tribute to the victims of the Manchester bombing last year, at the eleventh hour.

    The singer had been scheduled to appear as part of a tribute to the 22 people who lost their lives at one of her concerts at Manchester’s M.E.N. Arena in May 2017.

    However, she was forced to cancel at the last minute for health reasons.

    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
    Ariana Grande

    As reported by the BBC, the Brit Awards’ chief executive Geoff Taylor confirmed that Ariana was unable to travel to London for the performance “on doctor’s orders”.

    He also said the ceremony will still include a Manchester tribute, with many speculating that Liam Gallagher will step in to replace Ariana, particularly after Professor Green let slip that the former Oasis singer was performing while presenting the Brits’ red carpet coverage on Facebook Live.

    Dave J Hogan via Getty Images
    Liam Gallagher

    Liam - who hails from Manchester originally - was one of several big-name performers who took to the stage during the One Love Manchester tribute show weeks after the Manchester bombing, alongside acts like Justin Bieber, Little Mix, Katy Perry and Ariana herself.

    The event was in support of the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, which went towards helping the victims of those who died, as well as the concertgoers who were injured in the bombing.

    Ariana’s efforts in the wake of the atrocity led her to be made an honorary citizen of Manchester by the city’s council, claiming she was “moved and honored” by the gesture.

    READ MORE:

    MORE:ukmusicBRIT awardsAriana GrandeLiam Gallagher

    Conversations