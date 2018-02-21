Ariana Grande has forced to pull out of a performance at this year’s Brit Awards, which would have paid tribute to the victims of the Manchester bombing last year, at the eleventh hour.

The singer had been scheduled to appear as part of a tribute to the 22 people who lost their lives at one of her concerts at Manchester’s M.E.N. Arena in May 2017.

However, she was forced to cancel at the last minute for health reasons.