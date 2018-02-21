Ariana Grande has forced to pull out of a performance at this year’s Brit Awards, which would have paid tribute to the victims of the Manchester bombing last year, at the eleventh hour.
The singer had been scheduled to appear as part of a tribute to the 22 people who lost their lives at one of her concerts at Manchester’s M.E.N. Arena in May 2017.
However, she was forced to cancel at the last minute for health reasons.
As reported by the BBC, the Brit Awards’ chief executive Geoff Taylor confirmed that Ariana was unable to travel to London for the performance “on doctor’s orders”.
He also said the ceremony will still include a Manchester tribute, with many speculating that Liam Gallagher will step in to replace Ariana, particularly after Professor Green let slip that the former Oasis singer was performing while presenting the Brits’ red carpet coverage on Facebook Live.
Liam - who hails from Manchester originally - was one of several big-name performers who took to the stage during the One Love Manchester tribute show weeks after the Manchester bombing, alongside acts like Justin Bieber, Little Mix, Katy Perry and Ariana herself.
The event was in support of the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, which went towards helping the victims of those who died, as well as the concertgoers who were injured in the bombing.
Ariana’s efforts in the wake of the atrocity led her to be made an honorary citizen of Manchester by the city’s council, claiming she was “moved and honored” by the gesture.