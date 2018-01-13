Dua Lipa has scooped the most Brit Awards nominations, after they were revealed on Saturday (13 January) night. The singer has received five nods - including Best British Solo Female and Best British Breakthrough - ahead of this year’s ceremony, which takes place next month.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images Dua Lipa has received five Brits nominations

Dua’s hit ’New Rules’ been nominated for Best Single and Best Video, while her self-titled debut was also honored in the prestigious Best Album category. Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran also received four nominations, including Best British Solo Male and Best Album. Rag’n’Bone Man, Jonas Blue and J Hus also had three apiece, while there were also nods for the likes of Little Mix, Stormzy and Calvin Harris.

Isabel Infantes - PA Images via Getty Images Ed Sheeran scooped four nods

There were a number of surprising snubs, however, with both Sam Smith and Rita Ora both notably absent from the list of nominees, despite being two of the most successful artists of 2017 and releasing music within the eligible period in order to receive a nomination. The Brit Awards will take place on 21 February at London’s O2 Arena, hosted by Jack Whitehall. Take a look at the full list of nominations below: British Male Solo Artist Ed Sheeran Liam Gallagher Loyle Carner Rag’n’Bone Man Stormzy Best Female Solo Artist Paloma Faith Kate Tempest Jessie Ware Laura Marling Dua Lipa Best British Single Rag’n’Bone Man - ‘Human’ J Hus - ‘Did You See?’ Clean Bandit ft. Zara Larsson - ‘Symphony’ Liam Payne - ‘Strip That Down’ Calvin Haris ft Katy Perry and Pharrell Williams - ‘Feels’ Dua Lipa - ‘New Rules’ Ed Sheeran - ‘Shape Of You’ Jax Jones ft. RAYE - ‘You Don’t Know Me’ Jonas Blue ft. William Singe - ‘Mama’ Little Mix - ‘Touch’ British Group Wolf Alice Gorillaz London Grammar The XX Royal Blood Best British Breakthrough Act Dave Dua Lipa J Hus Loyle Carner Sampha British Artist Video Of The Year Anne-Marie - ‘Ciao, Adios’ Calvin Haris ft Katy Perry and Pharrell Williams - ‘Feels’ Clean Bandit ft. Zara Larsson - ‘Symphony’ Dua Lipa - ‘New Rules’ Ed Sheeran - ‘Shape Of You’ Harry Styles - ‘Sign Of The Times’ Jonas Blue ft. William Singe - ‘Mama’ Liam Payne - ‘Strip That Down’ Little Mix - ‘Touch’ Zayn Malik & Taylor Swift - ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’ Best International Female Solo Artist Taylor Swift Lorde Bjork P!nk Alicia Keys Best International Male Solo Artist Kendrick Lamar Childish Gambino Drake Beck DJ Khaled Best International Group Foo Fighters Arcade Fire LCD Soundsystem Haim The Killers British Album Of The Year Stormzy - ‘Gang Signs And Prayers’ Rag’n’Bone Man - ‘Human’ Dua Lipa - ‘Dua Lipa’ J Hus - ‘Common Sense’ Ed Sheeran - ‘÷’ Critics Choice Jorja Smith