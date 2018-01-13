All Sections
    Brit Awards 2018 Nominations Revealed With Dua Lipa Leading Nominees

    Ed Sheeran didn't do too badly either.

    Dua Lipa has scooped the most Brit Awards nominations, after they were revealed on Saturday (13 January) night. 

    The singer has received five nods - including Best British Solo Female and Best British Breakthrough - ahead of this year’s ceremony, which takes place next month. 

    Samir Hussein via Getty Images
    Dua Lipa has received five Brits nominations

    Dua’s hit ’New Rules’ been nominated for Best Single and Best Video, while her self-titled debut was also honored in the prestigious Best Album category. 

    Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran also received four nominations, including Best British Solo Male and Best Album.  

    Rag’n’Bone Man, Jonas Blue and J Hus also had three apiece, while there were also nods for the likes of Little Mix, Stormzy and Calvin Harris.  

    Isabel Infantes - PA Images via Getty Images
    Ed Sheeran scooped four nods

    There were a number of surprising snubs, however, with both Sam Smith and Rita Ora both notably absent from the list of nominees, despite being two of the most successful artists of 2017 and releasing music within the eligible period in order to receive a nomination. 

    The Brit Awards will take place on 21 February at London’s O2 Arena, hosted by Jack Whitehall

    Take a look at the full list of nominations below:

    British Male Solo Artist

    Ed Sheeran

    Liam Gallagher

    Loyle Carner

    Rag’n’Bone Man

    Stormzy

    Best Female Solo Artist

    Paloma Faith

    Kate Tempest

    Jessie Ware

    Laura Marling

    Dua Lipa

    Best British Single

    Rag’n’Bone Man - ‘Human’ 

    J Hus - ‘Did You See?’

    Clean Bandit ft. Zara Larsson - ‘Symphony’ 

    Liam Payne - ‘Strip That Down’

    Calvin Haris ft Katy Perry and Pharrell Williams - ‘Feels’

    Dua Lipa - ‘New Rules’

    Ed Sheeran - ‘Shape Of You’

    Jax Jones ft. RAYE - ‘You Don’t Know Me’

    Jonas Blue ft. William Singe - ‘Mama’

    Little Mix - ‘Touch’

    British Group

    Wolf Alice

    Gorillaz

    London Grammar

    The XX

    Royal Blood

    Best British Breakthrough Act

    Dave

    Dua Lipa

    J Hus

    Loyle Carner

    Sampha

    British Artist Video Of The Year

    Anne-Marie - ‘Ciao, Adios’

    Calvin Haris ft Katy Perry and Pharrell Williams - ‘Feels’

    Clean Bandit ft. Zara Larsson - ‘Symphony’ 

    Dua Lipa - ‘New Rules’

    Ed Sheeran - ‘Shape Of You’

    Harry Styles -  ‘Sign Of The Times’

    Jonas Blue ft. William Singe - ‘Mama’

    Liam Payne - ‘Strip That Down’

    Little Mix - ‘Touch’

    Zayn Malik & Taylor Swift - ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’  

    Best International Female Solo Artist

    Taylor Swift

    Lorde

    Bjork

    P!nk

    Alicia Keys

    Best International Male Solo Artist

    Kendrick Lamar

    Childish Gambino

    Drake

    Beck

    DJ Khaled

    Best International Group

    Foo Fighters

    Arcade Fire

    LCD Soundsystem

    Haim

    The Killers

    British Album Of The Year

    Stormzy - ‘Gang Signs And Prayers’

    Rag’n’Bone Man - ‘Human’ 

    Dua Lipa - ‘Dua Lipa’

    J Hus - ‘Common Sense’

    Ed Sheeran - ‘÷’

    Critics Choice

    Jorja Smith

    14 Surprising Brit Awards Winners
