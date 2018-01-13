Dua Lipa has scooped the most Brit Awards nominations, after they were revealed on Saturday (13 January) night.
The singer has received five nods - including Best British Solo Female and Best British Breakthrough - ahead of this year’s ceremony, which takes place next month.
Dua’s hit ’New Rules’ been nominated for Best Single and Best Video, while her self-titled debut was also honored in the prestigious Best Album category.
Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran also received four nominations, including Best British Solo Male and Best Album.
Rag’n’Bone Man, Jonas Blue and J Hus also had three apiece, while there were also nods for the likes of Little Mix, Stormzy and Calvin Harris.
There were a number of surprising snubs, however, with both Sam Smith and Rita Ora both notably absent from the list of nominees, despite being two of the most successful artists of 2017 and releasing music within the eligible period in order to receive a nomination.
The Brit Awards will take place on 21 February at London’s O2 Arena, hosted by Jack Whitehall.
Take a look at the full list of nominations below:
British Male Solo Artist
Ed Sheeran
Liam Gallagher
Loyle Carner
Rag’n’Bone Man
Stormzy
Best Female Solo Artist
Paloma Faith
Kate Tempest
Jessie Ware
Laura Marling
Dua Lipa
Best British Single
Rag’n’Bone Man - ‘Human’
J Hus - ‘Did You See?’
Clean Bandit ft. Zara Larsson - ‘Symphony’
Liam Payne - ‘Strip That Down’
Calvin Haris ft Katy Perry and Pharrell Williams - ‘Feels’
Dua Lipa - ‘New Rules’
Ed Sheeran - ‘Shape Of You’
Jax Jones ft. RAYE - ‘You Don’t Know Me’
Jonas Blue ft. William Singe - ‘Mama’
Little Mix - ‘Touch’
British Group
Wolf Alice
Gorillaz
London Grammar
The XX
Royal Blood
Best British Breakthrough Act
Dave
Dua Lipa
J Hus
Loyle Carner
Sampha
British Artist Video Of The Year
Anne-Marie - ‘Ciao, Adios’
Calvin Haris ft Katy Perry and Pharrell Williams - ‘Feels’
Clean Bandit ft. Zara Larsson - ‘Symphony’
Dua Lipa - ‘New Rules’
Ed Sheeran - ‘Shape Of You’
Harry Styles - ‘Sign Of The Times’
Jonas Blue ft. William Singe - ‘Mama’
Liam Payne - ‘Strip That Down’
Little Mix - ‘Touch’
Zayn Malik & Taylor Swift - ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’
Best International Female Solo Artist
Taylor Swift
Lorde
Bjork
P!nk
Alicia Keys
Best International Male Solo Artist
Kendrick Lamar
Childish Gambino
Drake
Beck
DJ Khaled
Best International Group
Foo Fighters
Arcade Fire
LCD Soundsystem
Haim
The Killers
British Album Of The Year
Stormzy - ‘Gang Signs And Prayers’
Rag’n’Bone Man - ‘Human’
Dua Lipa - ‘Dua Lipa’
J Hus - ‘Common Sense’
Ed Sheeran - ‘÷’
Critics Choice
Jorja Smith