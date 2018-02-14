As the ‘Time’s Up’ movement continues to dominate the conversation around awards season, it’s now been reported that this year’s Brit Awards will feature its own show of solidarity.
So far this year, the Golden Globes was host to a silent protest in which all of its guests wore black outfits on the red carpet, in support of victims of sexual harassment.
The Grammys later saw the musicians in attendance sporting white roses, which is expected to be resumed at the Brits next week.
As was first reported by the BBC, a letter has been circulated to music executives in the UK from Brit Awards organisers, inviting anyone attending this year’s ceremony to wear a white rose pin “as a symbol of solidarity”. This includes performers, presenters and all other attendees.
This year’s Brits will be presented by comedian Jack Whitehall for the first time, with performers on the night including Rita Ora, Stormzy, Ed Sheeran and Dua Lipa, who also received the most nominations this year.
The ‘Time’s Up’ initiative was first announced in January, via an open letter co-signed by around 300 female stars, as a response to the wave of sexual harassment and abuse allegations made against key figures in the entertainment industry.
It aims to help victims of workplace sexual harassment across all industries, and has already raised $20 million to provide financial aid to those who require it for legal support.
The Brit Awards 2018 will be held on Wednesday (21 February) at London’s O2 Arena, airing live on ITV from 8pm.