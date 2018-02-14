As the ‘Time’s Up’ movement continues to dominate the conversation around awards season, it’s now been reported that this year’s Brit Awards will feature its own show of solidarity.

So far this year, the Golden Globes was host to a silent protest in which all of its guests wore black outfits on the red carpet, in support of victims of sexual harassment.

The Grammys later saw the musicians in attendance sporting white roses, which is expected to be resumed at the Brits next week.