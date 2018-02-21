All Sections
    21/02/2018 14:01 GMT

    Brit Awards 2018 Winners: Dua Lipa And Ed Sheeran Lead Nominations

    Will it be Dua Lipa's night?

    ITV

    The Grammys have been and gone for another year, but here in Britain, the musical awards season fun is just beginning, as we wait to find out who are the big winners at this year’s Brit Awards.

    After an amazing 12 months, Dua Lipa is the year’s most nominated artist, with her track ‘New Rules’ nominated in the British Single category, having also been longlisted for British Video Of The Year.

    The woman herself has been nominated for British Female Solo Artist as well as British Breakthrough, while her self-titled debut album is up for the coveted British Album Of The Year prize.

    Elsewhere, Ed Sheeran is also up for four awards, competing for British Male Solo Artist and British Album Of The Year, while ‘Shape Of You’ is up for both British Single and British Video.

    We’ll be bringing you all the winners on the night, but until then, take a look at this year’s nominees in full...

    Best British Male Solo Artist

    Ed Sheeran

    Liam Gallagher

    Loyle Carner

    Rag’n’Bone Man

    Stormzy

    Best British Female Solo Artist

    Paloma Faith

    Kate Tempest

    Jessie Ware

    Laura Marling

    Dua Lipa

    Best British Single

    Rag’n’Bone Man - ‘Human’ 

    J Hus - ‘Did You See?’

    Clean Bandit - ‘Symphony’, feat. Zara Larsson

    Liam Payne - ‘Strip That Down’

    Calvin Haris - ‘Feels’, feat. Big Sean, Pharrell Williams and Katy Perry

    Dua Lipa - ‘New Rules’

    Ed Sheeran - ‘Shape Of You’

    Jax Jones - ‘You Don’t Know Me’, feat. RAYE

    Jonas Blue - ‘Mama’, feat. William Singe

    Little Mix - ‘Touch’

    Best British Group

    Wolf Alice

    Gorillaz

    London Grammar

    The XX

    Royal Blood

    Best British Breakthrough Act

    Dave

    Dua Lipa

    J Hus

    Loyle Carner

    Sampha

    British Artist Video Of The Year

    Ed Sheeran - ‘Shape Of You’

    Harry Styles -  ‘Sign Of The Times’

    Liam Payne - ‘Strip That Down’

    Little Mix - ‘Touch’

    Zayn - ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’, feat. Taylor Swift

    Best International Female Solo Artist

    Taylor Swift

    Lorde

    Bjork

    P!nk

    Alicia Keys

    Best International Male Solo Artist

    Kendrick Lamar

    Childish Gambino

    Drake

    Beck

    DJ Khaled

    Best International Group

    Foo Fighters

    Arcade Fire

    LCD Soundsystem

    Haim

    The Killers

    British Album Of The Year

    Stormzy - ‘Gang Signs And Prayers’

    Rag’n’Bone Man - ‘Human’ 

    Dua Lipa - ‘Dua Lipa’

    J Hus - ‘Common Sense’

    Ed Sheeran - ‘÷’

    Critics Choice

    Jorja Smith

