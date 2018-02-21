The Grammys have been and gone for another year, but here in Britain, the musical awards season fun is just beginning, as we wait to find out who are the big winners at this year’s Brit Awards.
After an amazing 12 months, Dua Lipa is the year’s most nominated artist, with her track ‘New Rules’ nominated in the British Single category, having also been longlisted for British Video Of The Year.
The woman herself has been nominated for British Female Solo Artist as well as British Breakthrough, while her self-titled debut album is up for the coveted British Album Of The Year prize.
Elsewhere, Ed Sheeran is also up for four awards, competing for British Male Solo Artist and British Album Of The Year, while ‘Shape Of You’ is up for both British Single and British Video.
We’ll be bringing you all the winners on the night, but until then, take a look at this year’s nominees in full...
Best British Male Solo Artist
Ed Sheeran
Liam Gallagher
Loyle Carner
Rag’n’Bone Man
Stormzy
Best British Female Solo Artist
Paloma Faith
Kate Tempest
Jessie Ware
Laura Marling
Dua Lipa
Best British Single
Rag’n’Bone Man - ‘Human’
J Hus - ‘Did You See?’
Clean Bandit - ‘Symphony’, feat. Zara Larsson
Liam Payne - ‘Strip That Down’
Calvin Haris - ‘Feels’, feat. Big Sean, Pharrell Williams and Katy Perry
Dua Lipa - ‘New Rules’
Ed Sheeran - ‘Shape Of You’
Jax Jones - ‘You Don’t Know Me’, feat. RAYE
Jonas Blue - ‘Mama’, feat. William Singe
Little Mix - ‘Touch’
Best British Group
Wolf Alice
Gorillaz
London Grammar
The XX
Royal Blood
Best British Breakthrough Act
Dave
Dua Lipa
J Hus
Loyle Carner
Sampha
British Artist Video Of The Year
Ed Sheeran - ‘Shape Of You’
Harry Styles - ‘Sign Of The Times’
Liam Payne - ‘Strip That Down’
Little Mix - ‘Touch’
Zayn - ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’, feat. Taylor Swift
Best International Female Solo Artist
Taylor Swift
Lorde
Bjork
P!nk
Alicia Keys
Best International Male Solo Artist
Kendrick Lamar
Childish Gambino
Drake
Beck
DJ Khaled
Best International Group
Foo Fighters
Arcade Fire
LCD Soundsystem
Haim
The Killers
British Album Of The Year
Stormzy - ‘Gang Signs And Prayers’
Rag’n’Bone Man - ‘Human’
Dua Lipa - ‘Dua Lipa’
J Hus - ‘Common Sense’
Ed Sheeran - ‘÷’
Critics Choice
Jorja Smith