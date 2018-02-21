The Grammys have been and gone for another year, but here in Britain, the musical awards season fun is just beginning, as we wait to find out who are the big winners at this year’s Brit Awards.

After an amazing 12 months, Dua Lipa is the year’s most nominated artist, with her track ‘New Rules’ nominated in the British Single category, having also been longlisted for British Video Of The Year.

The woman herself has been nominated for British Female Solo Artist as well as British Breakthrough, while her self-titled debut album is up for the coveted British Album Of The Year prize.

Elsewhere, Ed Sheeran is also up for four awards, competing for British Male Solo Artist and British Album Of The Year, while ‘Shape Of You’ is up for both British Single and British Video.

We’ll be bringing you all the winners on the night, but until then, take a look at this year’s nominees in full...

Best British Male Solo Artist

Ed Sheeran

Liam Gallagher

Loyle Carner

Rag’n’Bone Man

Stormzy

Best British Female Solo Artist

Paloma Faith

Kate Tempest

Jessie Ware

Laura Marling

Dua Lipa

Best British Single

Rag’n’Bone Man - ‘Human’

J Hus - ‘Did You See?’

Clean Bandit - ‘Symphony’, feat. Zara Larsson

Liam Payne - ‘Strip That Down’

Calvin Haris - ‘Feels’, feat. Big Sean, Pharrell Williams and Katy Perry

Dua Lipa - ‘New Rules’

Ed Sheeran - ‘Shape Of You’

Jax Jones - ‘You Don’t Know Me’, feat. RAYE

Jonas Blue - ‘Mama’, feat. William Singe

Little Mix - ‘Touch’

Best British Group

Wolf Alice

Gorillaz

London Grammar

The XX

Royal Blood

Best British Breakthrough Act

Dave

Dua Lipa

J Hus

Loyle Carner

Sampha

British Artist Video Of The Year

Ed Sheeran - ‘Shape Of You’

Harry Styles - ‘Sign Of The Times’

Liam Payne - ‘Strip That Down’

Little Mix - ‘Touch’

Zayn - ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’, feat. Taylor Swift

Best International Female Solo Artist

Taylor Swift

Lorde

Bjork

P!nk

Alicia Keys

Best International Male Solo Artist

Kendrick Lamar

Childish Gambino

Drake

Beck

DJ Khaled

Best International Group

Foo Fighters

Arcade Fire

LCD Soundsystem

Haim

The Killers

British Album Of The Year

Stormzy - ‘Gang Signs And Prayers’

Rag’n’Bone Man - ‘Human’

Dua Lipa - ‘Dua Lipa’

J Hus - ‘Common Sense’

Ed Sheeran - ‘÷’

Critics Choice

Jorja Smith