    22/02/2018 12:35 GMT

    Brit Awards 2018: 30 Celebs Who Let Their Hair Down At The Afterparties

    There'll be lots of sore heads today.

    Stormzy’s show-stopping performance may have marked the end of the Brit Awards for anyone watching at home, but for the biggest stars in music, it was only the beginning.

    As soon as the credits rolled on the live broadcast, it was officially time for the real fun to begin, with winners, nominees and rising stars all heading off to the afterparties.

    With the bubbles free-flowing and Radio 1 DJs providing the tunes, it’s safe to say the hours of the Brits make it a night to remember (or one they’ll totally forget, depending on just how much champagne has been quaffed). 

    Here are 30 celebs who let their hair down at this year’s bashes...  

    Stormzy and Tinie Tempah

    David M. Benett via Getty Images

    The man of the hour joined his pal for some celebratory drinks. 

    Maya Jama 

    David M. Benett via Getty Images

    And his girlfriend Maya Jama, who presented the red carpet coverage earlier in the evening, squeezed in an outfit change before joining Stormzy at the Warner Music bash.

    Craig David 

    Nic Serpell-Rand/REX/Shutterstock

    Craig was on the decks at the Sony Music bash. 

    Pete Tong and Idris Elba 

    David M. Benett via Getty Images

    By the looks of things, Pete arrived straight from a wedding and Big Dris had only popped out for a pint of milk. 

    Emma Bunton and Rita Ora 

    David M. Benett via Getty Images

    Who even knew these two were pals?! 

    The Radio 1 crew 

    David M. Benett via Getty Images

    No, this isn’t a photograph from a boozy evening in Spoons. It’s actually Sara Cox, Annie Mac, Alexa Chung, Clara Amfo and Nick Grimshaw - along with singer Mabel and Alexa Chung -  partying at The Ned. 

    Michael Dapaah and J Hus 

    The ting goes skrrrahh, pap, pap, ka-ka-ka.

    Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding 

    David M. Benett via Getty Images

    These longtime pals were snapped catching up. 

    Liam Payne and Niall Horan 

    We’ve always got time for a mini-1D reunion. 

    Emma Willis and Holly Willoughby 

    David M. Benett via Getty Images

    We’re really enjoying the fact celebs at parties pose exactly the same as students on nights out. 

    Alexa Chung 

    David M. Benett via Getty Images

    Now that’s how you clear a space on the dancefloor 

    Raye and Jax Jones 

    David M. Benett via Getty Images

    These two were in charge of providing the tunes at Bacardi’s party.

    Dave Grohl

    Nic Serpell-Rand/REX/Shutterstock

    Bubbles always taste better when they’re free. 

    Nile Rodgers 

    Richard Young/REX/Shutterstock

     Now this is a man who knows how to party.

    Roman Kemp 

    The DJ and presenter tried out an, errrrrm, interesting hangover cure at Capital HQ. 

    Nick Grimshaw and HAIM 

    Meanwhile over on Radio 1, the Haim sisters kept Grimmy company on the early shift. 

