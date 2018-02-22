Stormzy’s show-stopping performance may have marked the end of the Brit Awards for anyone watching at home, but for the biggest stars in music, it was only the beginning.
As soon as the credits rolled on the live broadcast, it was officially time for the real fun to begin, with winners, nominees and rising stars all heading off to the afterparties.
With the bubbles free-flowing and Radio 1 DJs providing the tunes, it’s safe to say the hours of the Brits make it a night to remember (or one they’ll totally forget, depending on just how much champagne has been quaffed).
Here are 30 celebs who let their hair down at this year’s bashes...
Stormzy and Tinie Tempah
The man of the hour joined his pal for some celebratory drinks.
Maya Jama
And his girlfriend Maya Jama, who presented the red carpet coverage earlier in the evening, squeezed in an outfit change before joining Stormzy at the Warner Music bash.
Craig David
Craig was on the decks at the Sony Music bash.
Pete Tong and Idris Elba
By the looks of things, Pete arrived straight from a wedding and Big Dris had only popped out for a pint of milk.
Emma Bunton and Rita Ora
Who even knew these two were pals?!
The Radio 1 crew
No, this isn’t a photograph from a boozy evening in Spoons. It’s actually Sara Cox, Annie Mac, Alexa Chung, Clara Amfo and Nick Grimshaw - along with singer Mabel and Alexa Chung - partying at The Ned.
Michael Dapaah and J Hus
The ting goes skrrrahh, pap, pap, ka-ka-ka.
Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding
These longtime pals were snapped catching up.
Liam Payne and Niall Horan
We’ve always got time for a mini-1D reunion.
Emma Willis and Holly Willoughby
We’re really enjoying the fact celebs at parties pose exactly the same as students on nights out.
Alexa Chung
Now that’s how you clear a space on the dancefloor
Raye and Jax Jones
These two were in charge of providing the tunes at Bacardi’s party.
Dave Grohl
Bubbles always taste better when they’re free.
Nile Rodgers
Now this is a man who knows how to party.
Roman Kemp
The DJ and presenter tried out an, errrrrm, interesting hangover cure at Capital HQ.
Nick Grimshaw and HAIM
Meanwhile over on Radio 1, the Haim sisters kept Grimmy company on the early shift.