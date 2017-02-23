While the 2017 Brit Awards may have drew to a close with Robbie Williams performance in celebration of his Icon award, the night was still very young for the list of famous attendees, who partied long into the wee hours.
Every year, the three main record labels Sony, Universal and Warner host lavish bashes at some exclusive locations across London, as they compete to get the most famous names on the guest list.
Needless to say we’re sure there will be some sore heads this morning, as the likes of Nick Grimshaw, Caroline Flack and Emma Willis were having it large last night...
Christine Lampard, Holly Willoughby and Emma Bunton
We wonder how Holly will be holding up on ‘This Morning’ today?
Nicole Scherzinger and Emeli Sandé
Despite revealing she’d headed back to her hotel for a quiet night after the ceremony on Snapchat, Nicole was later spotted partying the night away.
Ellie Goulding and Katy Perry
The pair looked like they were having a right nice time as they joined Grimmy behind the decks.
Caroline Flack
Well it wouldn’t be a party without Flackers in attendance.
Clara Amfo
Despite having a radio show to do at 10am, she tweeted this at 6.18am:
It’s clear to see she’d really enjoyed her post-Brits set, although not as much as the guy behind her.
Sara Cox and Nick Grimshaw
As well as DJing at the Warner’s bash, he was also tearing things up with his old Radio 1 pal Coxy. He even managed to be on time for his breakfast show the next morning.
Roman Kemp
What a trooper.
Emma Willis
After hosting the awards, Emma more than anyone deserved to let her hair down, which she did, with none other than Dave Grohl.
Stormzy
Here he is with our very own Entertainment Reporter, Rachel McGrath.
Dermot O’Leary
Dermot got behind the decks after his fronting the ceremony with Emma Willis.
Abbey Clancy
Stunning.
Brooklyn Beckham
Posh and Becks’ eldest wasn’t going to let a broken arm get in the way of him having a good time.
Frank Lampard and James Blunt
Who knew they were friends?!
See even more pics from the Brits after parties in the gallery below...