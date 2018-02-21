That’s because Cheryl divulged their “safe word” in an eyebrow-raising (read: vomit-inducing) moment during Wednesday (21 February) night’s Brit Awards .

Cheryl Tweedy and Liam Payne have taken their oversharing to new depths in ways we were definitely not prepared for.

The pair were approached by host Jack Whitehall during the ceremony, where the comedian mentioned the former One Direction singer’s duet with Rita Ora, which features on the ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ soundtrack.

“You’re performing later, the song from the Fifty Shades film, it’s going to get quite racy, is there a safe word?” he asked.

“She knows what the safe word is,” Liam replied, gesturing to Cheryl.

“Don’t stop,” she joked, as the nation collectively retched: