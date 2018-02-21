Cheryl Tweedy and Liam Payne have taken their oversharing to new depths in ways we were definitely not prepared for.
That’s because Cheryl divulged their “safe word” in an eyebrow-raising (read: vomit-inducing) moment during Wednesday (21 February) night’s Brit Awards.
The pair were approached by host Jack Whitehall during the ceremony, where the comedian mentioned the former One Direction singer’s duet with Rita Ora, which features on the ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ soundtrack.
“You’re performing later, the song from the Fifty Shades film, it’s going to get quite racy, is there a safe word?” he asked.
“She knows what the safe word is,” Liam replied, gesturing to Cheryl.
“Don’t stop,” she joked, as the nation collectively retched:
The couple had earlier put on a display of unity on the red carpet, having been at the centre of split rumours over the course of this week.
Reports had claimed they were holding crisis talks to save their two-year relationship, with “sources close to the couple” alleging they could part ways within weeks - rumours they were obviously keen to dispel on the night.
Cheryl is usually notoriously private, and even refused to comment on speculation about their relationship during an interview on ‘BBC Breakfast’ on Tuesday.
Liam is one of the many performers at this year’s Brits, taking to the stage with Rita Ora to perform their single ‘For You’.
He was also nominated for Best British Single and Best British Video for his debut solo release ‘Strip That Down’.