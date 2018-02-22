He wasn’t among the biggest winners of the evening, but Ed Sheeran still managed to get people talking at the Brit Awards, with many speculating he and fiancée Cherry Seaborn may have tied the knot in secret.

Ed and Cherry only announced their engagement in January, in a post on his Instagram page, after the singer privately popped the question before New Year.

However, during his performance of ‘Supermarket Flowers’ during Wednesday’s (21 February) Brits, some eagle-eyed fans were a little distracted, after spotting what appeared to be a wedding band on his left hand.