He wasn’t among the biggest winners of the evening, but Ed Sheeran still managed to get people talking at the Brit Awards, with many speculating he and fiancée Cherry Seaborn may have tied the knot in secret.
Ed and Cherry only announced their engagement in January, in a post on his Instagram page, after the singer privately popped the question before New Year.
However, during his performance of ‘Supermarket Flowers’ during Wednesday’s (21 February) Brits, some eagle-eyed fans were a little distracted, after spotting what appeared to be a wedding band on his left hand.
However, he has set the record straight, insisting it’s actually an engagement ring he wears to show solidarity with his new fiancée.
Speaking to Sky News backstage before the event, Ed explained: “It’s an engagement ring. Because I feel like… I dunno. I feel like it’s good to both do things.”
The singer also revealed that Cherry had designed and made the ring for him.
“I never saw why men didn’t wear engagement rings,” he said. “It’s the same commitment either way. Cherry made it for me herself out of silver clay. I really like it.”
Ed went on to say that when he and Cherry do tie the knot, he will keep it out of the media, adding: “It will be a situation like this where no one knows [it’s happening].”
This year’s Brits weren’t quite the shoe-in that some music fans were expecting for Ed, as he wound up not taking home any of the four awards he’d been nominated for.
It wasn’t all bad news, though, as he did pick up the Global Success award, given each year to the British artist who’s made the biggest splash overseas.
Dua Lipa and Stormzy were the two big winners on the night, each picking up two awards, with the latter closing the show with a politically-charged performance that had everyone talking (including Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn).