The Missing People Choir delivered the most moving moment of this year’s ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ live semi finals, with a powerful performance on Friday’s (2 June) show.
The singing group, who include those whose family members have gone missing, sparked an emotional response from the judges after their rendition of Birdy’s hit ‘Wings’.
The performance proved to be particularly poignant as one singer became visibly upset as she sang her lines.
Judges Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, David Walliams and Simon Cowell also looked to be struggling to contain their emotions as they gave their feedback.
David later tweeted during a commercial break that he was “in bits” on the set of the ITV talent show.
Members of the choir include include Peter Boxell, father of Lee Boxell; Denise Allan, mother of Charles Horvath Allan’ Sarah Godwin, mother of Quentin Godwin; Peter Lawrence, father of Claudia Lawrence, and Emma Cullingford, daughter of Sandra Hall, who was missing for a month before being found dead.
Kate McCann, mother of missing Madeleine McCann, also acts as an ambassador for the charity the choir raise funds for.
The choir had been one of the favourites during the competition, after their equally moving audition, where they sang original song ‘I Miss You’.
Simon had also tipped them as potential winners, calling them “special”.
Watch their performance in the video below.
The ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ final airs on Saturday at 7.30pm on ITV.