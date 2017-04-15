This eight-year-old may look like butter wouldn’t melt, but he proved to be anything but as he tries out for ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ on Saturday (15 April) night. Mini comedian Ned Woodman shocks the judges when he unexpectedly brands Amanda Holden a “dog”, as the ITV talent show returns for a new series. Of course though, it’s just part of his act, as the little’un performs a comedy roast on the judges, with even Ant and Dec not safe from his quips.

ITV Ned Woodman roasted the 'Britain's Got Talent' judges

Ned draw shrieks from the panel when he casually asks: “Why are people so excited about that talking dog on ‘Britain’s Got Talent’? Amanda’s been on it years!” He then continues to blast David Walliams, Simon Cowell and Alesha Dixon, much to their amusement. He jokes of David: “I was really worried for David Walliams when he swam the River Thames for charity because of all that garbage going in his mouth. But since I’ve been watching ‘BGT’, I’m relieved it’s all coming out again.” Turning his attention to the presenting duo, he says: “It was really fun meeting Ant and Dec backstage, but I’m never quite sure which one’s supposed to be the funny one.”

ITV The judges couldn't quite believe what they were hearing

Simon tells him: “You look so nice and sweet, but you’re very cheeky,” but it remains to be seen if his remarks will damage his chances of making it through to the next round. Alesha recently revealed she is hoping a comedian wins this year’s ‘BGT’, as one has never triumphed on the show before. She told PA: “It’s one of the toughest areas of performing and when you think of a comedian in their normal world they wouldn’t have just two minutes to go out and impress an already judgmental audience. “To do that on our show is really hard so when somebody comes out and nails it you are really rooting for them. We’ve got a couple of really incredible ones this year so I’ve got my fingers and toes crossed.” ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ airs on Saturday at 8pm on ITV.