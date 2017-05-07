Viewers of ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ were wowed by dance duo Grace and Ali on Saturday night’s show, but Ali should have looked familiar to one of the judges.
The teenagers sailed through to the next stage of the competition after their perfectly tuned routine impressed all four judges.
But Alesha Dixon didn’t recognise Ali, despite having a connection to the young hopeful after they met on the CBBC show, ‘Street Dance Stars’ in 2011 when Ali was ten years old.
At the time, the former Mis-Teeq star awarded Ali and his seven-strong dance troupe, Lil Diamondz, first place in the competition.
The Hartlepool dance gang went on to represent the UK at the World Hip Hop Championships in Las Vegas, and opened a new hip hop musical in the West End.
Ali then bagged himself the lead role in ‘Billy Elliott: The Musical’ in London’s West End, before studying at the Performing Arts Musical Theatre at the Riverside College, Stockton-On-Tees, where he met Grace, 17. He now hopes to make dance his full-time career.
Fast forward six years, and Alesha appeared not to recognise the grown up Ali when he auditioned on Saturday’s episode, performing a modern dance number.
Alesha told the pair: “You are two of the most talented dancers we’ve seen by a clear mile. You are absolutely stunning together to watch.
“Skill level was insane. You were so in-sync, told a brilliant story. I was in awe of your talent.”
A ‘BGT’ spokesperson told HuffPost: “Anyone can apply for Britain’s Got Talent whether they are professional or amateur, irrespective of their past experience and all contestants are auditioned on merit.”
Watch Grace and Ali’s brilliant audition in the video above.
‘Britain’s Got Talent’ continues at 8pm next Saturday on ITV.