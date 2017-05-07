Viewers of ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ were wowed by dance duo Grace and Ali on Saturday night’s show, but Ali should have looked familiar to one of the judges.

The teenagers sailed through to the next stage of the competition after their perfectly tuned routine impressed all four judges.

But Alesha Dixon didn’t recognise Ali, despite having a connection to the young hopeful after they met on the CBBC show, ‘Street Dance Stars’ in 2011 when Ali was ten years old.