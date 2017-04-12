In 2017, we’re baffled as to why Amanda Holden’s choice of dresses on ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ draws as much criticism as it does.

But every series, the judge’s wardrobe seems to cause a furore, with Ofcom botherers up in arms over some of her more revealing frocks.

However, Amanda has admitted the controversy actually spurs her on to be even more daring with her fashion choices, as she spoke to HuffPost UK about the upcoming series at a press launch on Wednesday (12 April).

