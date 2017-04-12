In 2017, we’re baffled as to why Amanda Holden’s choice of dresses on ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ draws as much criticism as it does.
But every series, the judge’s wardrobe seems to cause a furore, with Ofcom botherers up in arms over some of her more revealing frocks.
However, Amanda has admitted the controversy actually spurs her on to be even more daring with her fashion choices, as she spoke to HuffPost UK about the upcoming series at a press launch on Wednesday (12 April).
Watch the video above to see her hilarious response.
The star, who is returning for her 11th series this year, also claimed she’s shaken things up by choosing an “edgy” Golden Buzzer act.
“Mine is nothing to do with ‘Frozen’, Pixar or Disney or any stage shows,” Amanda said. “I have really mixed it up.
“It’s edgy, it’s more Channel 4 - in fact it would work very well on Channel 4, late night as well.
“Mandy was a bit edgy this year. I am down with it.”
Now this we can’t wait to see.
‘Britain’s Got Talent’ launches on Saturday at 8pm on ITV.