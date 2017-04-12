All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    12/04/2017 19:37 BST | Updated 12/04/2017 20:33 BST

    'Britain's Got Talent': Amanda Holden Claims She Won't Be Toning Down Her Wardrobe In Defiant Message To Ofcom Botherers

    🙌

    In 2017, we’re baffled as to why Amanda Holden’s choice of dresses on ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ draws as much criticism as it does. 

    But every series, the judge’s wardrobe seems to cause a furore, with Ofcom botherers up in arms over some of her more revealing frocks

    However, Amanda has admitted the controversy actually spurs her on to be even more daring with her fashion choices, as she spoke to HuffPost UK about the upcoming series at a press launch on Wednesday (12 April). 

    Watch the video above to see her hilarious response. 

    Syco/Thames/Corbis
    Amanda Holden's 'Britain's Got Talent' wardrobe often draws complaints from viewers who have nothing better to complain about

    The star, who is returning for her 11th series this year, also claimed she’s shaken things up by choosing an “edgy” Golden Buzzer act. 

    “Mine is nothing to do with ‘Frozen’, Pixar or Disney or any stage shows,” Amanda said. “I have really mixed it up.

    “It’s edgy, it’s more Channel 4 - in fact it would work very well on Channel 4, late night as well.

    “Mandy was a bit edgy this year. I am down with it.”

    Now this we can’t wait to see. 

    ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ launches on Saturday at 8pm on ITV. 

    READ MORE:

    12 Most Controversial 'Britain's Got Talent' Moments
    MORE:uktv uk celebritybritain's got talentamanda holdenOfcom

    Conversations