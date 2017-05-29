Amanda Holden’s never been one to shy away from attention and ahead of the first ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ live shows, she’s welcomed Ofcom complaints about her outfits.

In previous years, Amanda and Alesha Dixon’s dresses have often stolen the show, but you simply can’t please everyone and 2016’s shows saw 19 people contact the broadcasting watchdog to share their thoughts.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Amanda Holden

And those 19 people will probably want to stay away from their TVs this week, as Amanda has no plans to tone things down.

When quizzed on the matter by the Sun, Amanda told the paper: “Will people be complaining to Ofcom? I hope so, I really do. I haven’t done my job if they aren’t.”

Amanda also gave an insight into the process that goes into picking her outfits, revealing that her team of stylists leave deciding to the final minute.

Tonight’s (Monday 29 May) live show will see eight acts perform with the hope of getting through to the live final.

First up is David Walliams’ golden buzzer act Kyle Tomlinson, who will be up against St. Patrick’s Junior Choir Drumgreenagh, PC Dan, Niels Harder, Empire Dance Crew, DNA, Tyrone & Mina and Miss Treat Vibe.

Amanda Holden