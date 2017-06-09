‘Britain’s Got Talent’ judge Amanda Holden has shared her joy following the news that one member of the Missing People’s Choir has been reunited with their son.
The choir took part in the most recent series of the ITV talent show, and the 13-year-old made contact with his mother after seeing his own face on screen.
Speaking to the Sun, Amanda has opened up about her emotional reaction to the happy news.
She said: “I literally burst into tears when I found out. They had us all in floods on the night with their breath-taking performance and message.
“But to think that what they’d set out to achieve by being on the show has now started to come into fruition is a dream come true.
“I’ve not stopped thinking about them since they first performed and so I’m incredibly happy for them.”
Turning her attention to the family at the centre of it all, she added: “Of course though, it’s nothing compared to the happiness and relief the boy’s parents must be feeling.
“I hope more are reunited with their families and send them all the best wishes and love in the world.
“It just goes to show that, despite the dark times we are currently living in, there is always hope.”
News of the reunion was revealed earlier this week by the co-founder of the choir Clare Cook, who said: “We are delighted to announce that a 13-year old missing child who we appealed for on ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ during the Missing People Choir’s performance saw his appeal and called his mum. He is now home safe and well.”