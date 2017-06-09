The choir took part in the most recent series of the ITV talent show, and the 13-year-old made contact with his mother after seeing his own face on screen.

Speaking to the Sun, Amanda has opened up about her emotional reaction to the happy news.

Turning her attention to the family at the centre of it all, she added: “Of course though, it’s nothing compared to the happiness and relief the boy’s parents must be feeling.

News of the reunion was revealed earlier this week by the co-founder of the choir Clare Cook, who said: “We are delighted to announce that a 13-year old missing child who we appealed for on ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ during the Missing People Choir’s performance saw his appeal and called his mum. He is now home safe and well.”

