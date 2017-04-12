Amanda Holden Slates 'The Nightly Show': 'Give It To Two Females'

ITV can add Amanda Holden’s name to the long list of people who are not fans of ‘The Nightly Show’, after she slated the troubled series. The comedy chat show has been met with poor reviews and low ratings since its debut last month, and Amanda reckons that could have something to do with the lack of female faces who’ve been guest presenters. Claiming the show “hasn’t worked”, the ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ judge told HuffPost UK she and co-star Alesha Dixon could have made it a hit.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Amanda Holden at the 'Britain's Got Talent' press launch

When asked if they’d ever considered doing their own series as a double act, Amanda said: “Probably what ITV should have done is given ‘The Nightly Show’ to two females, and then maybe it would have been successful.” On whether they would now step in to save it, she purred: “Well no, we don’t do crumbs, darling. No, we will have started the loaf of bread. We don’t do the very last crust.” Amanda’s ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ co-judge David Walliams was the first host to take on the challenge of hosting ‘The Nightly Show’ during its launch week, but was met with a very mixed reaction from viewers. However, Amanda admitted she hadn’t given him a hard time over the bad reviews.

Rex/Shutterstock David Walliams was the first host of 'The Nightly Show'

“Oh bless him, no. I wouldn’t dream of it,” she told us, as she spoke at the ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ press launch on Wednesday (12 April). “He came to see me in ‘Stepping Out’ and was very complimentary and he’s so talented.” She added: “He was a great choice, but no, it just didn’t work.” Other guest hosts of ‘The Nightly Show’ have included Gordon Ramsay, Dermot O’Leary and Bradley Walsh, while Davina McCall was the only female to front the series. David previously suggested much of the criticism towards the show came from viewers who were annoyed ITV’s ‘News At 10’ had been pushed from its time slot to may way for it. He told ‘BBC Breakfast’: “I think the problem was, the ITV News was not getting many viewers for ITV, and so they wanted to try something different. “But because they moved the news, people were sort of angry about that.” Catch Amanda and David on the new series of ‘Britain’s Got Talent’, launching on Saturday at 8pm on ITV.