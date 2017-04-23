‘Britain’s Got Talent’ star Julia, who leads the dance group Just Us, has revealed that she’ll be spending the prize money on a life-changing operation if she wins the competition.

The 15-year-old’s story moved the panel and Alesha Dixon pressed her golden buzzer for the dancers. Julia has now explained that the show could also change her life forever.

Julia suffers from scoliosis and is due to have an operation that means she won’t be able to dance again.

However, if they manage to bag the huge ‘BGT’ prize fund, Julia will be able to fund a different treatment option.

ITV Alesha was visibly emotional during the audition

As Alesha pushed her golden buzzer during Saturday (22 April) night’s show, she told Julia and her friends: “I have so much admiration for you girls right now, I can’t tell you.

“Seeing how you’ve all come together with this beautiful friendship that you’ve got.

“When you’re passionate about something, I could not imagine not being able to never do that again, I really couldn’t. And that’s why we all live for the things that we love to do. It really touched me, so much so that I’m going to do this…”

