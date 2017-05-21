Just when you think you’ve seen it all on ‘Britain’s Got Talent’, along comes Japanese magician TanBa, but Paul Daniels he ain’t.

Viewers were left stunned by his act on Saturday night’s show, which saw him swallowing a blown up balloon, several razor blades and a sheet of paper.

That would have been impressive enough, but he then went on to regurgitate the lot, with the razor blades hanging from a thread and the balloon coming back up whole.

It’s not for the faint-hearted.