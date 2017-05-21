Just when you think you’ve seen it all on ‘Britain’s Got Talent’, along comes Japanese magician TanBa, but Paul Daniels he ain’t.
Viewers were left stunned by his act on Saturday night’s show, which saw him swallowing a blown up balloon, several razor blades and a sheet of paper.
That would have been impressive enough, but he then went on to regurgitate the lot, with the razor blades hanging from a thread and the balloon coming back up whole.
It’s not for the faint-hearted.
Simon Cowell told him: “I’ve never seen anything like that in my life.”
He’s not the only one.
Unsurprisingly, the 43-year-old revealed his dangerous act has led to a few (ahem) close shaves over the years.
“It’s really dangerous,” he said. “All the razor blades I use are real and very sharp. If I make a mistake in the timing, I will be injured.
“I have had an injury on the inside of my mouth and tongue before which was very bloody.
“I love to perform and I overcome the risks as I am doing it for my family.”
TanBa was a hit with all four judges and sailed through to the next round.
Watch his incredible act in the video above.
‘Britain’s Got Talent’ is on ITV, Saturdays at 8pm.