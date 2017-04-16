’Britain’s Got Talent’ viewers had their minds well and truly blown by one act’s completely unexplainable trick, as the show returned for a new series on Saturday (15 April) night.

Mind readers DNA were seen trying out for the ITV talent competition as auditions kicked off once again, and everyone had a hard time believing what they’d seen.

The duo - also known as Andrew and Darren - started off their act by correctly predicting a random contact and number in Amanda Holden’s phone that she’d picked.