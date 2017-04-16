’Britain’s Got Talent’ viewers had their minds well and truly blown by one act’s completely unexplainable trick, as the show returned for a new series on Saturday (15 April) night.
Mind readers DNA were seen trying out for the ITV talent competition as auditions kicked off once again, and everyone had a hard time believing what they’d seen.
The duo - also known as Andrew and Darren - started off their act by correctly predicting a random contact and number in Amanda Holden’s phone that she’d picked.
They then asked Simon Cowell to write down a house number, the colour of a living room wall that had a celebrity calendar hanging on, before one half of the duo successfully guessed he’d written 717, turquoise and Roger Moore.
However, this was by far not the most shocking part of their audition.
The pair made a big deal out of the fact they were wearing watching camouflage T-shirts at the beginning of their audition, only to wind their act up sporting black T-shirts instead, with no-one noticing how they’d managed to change their tops.
“Many of you may be wondering how we read minds,” they said. “But what you should be wondering is how we started this performance wearing camouflage T-shirts and ended up wearing black.”
Audible gasps could be heard across the theatre, but they were not the only ones stunned by the trick:
Saturday’s ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ saw an array of acts try and impress the panel, including the Missing People Choir, who gave the show’s most emotional audition in its 10-year history.
Eight-year-old comedian Ned Woodman also branded Amanda a “dog” in an savage comedy roast, while one act was lucky enough to earn the first Golden Buzzer of the series.
‘Britain’s Got Talent’ continues next Saturday at 8pm on ITV.