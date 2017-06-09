The 13-year-old, who has not been named, called his mother after seeing her on the ITV talent show with the group.

A missing boy has been found as a result of the Missing People Choir ’s appearance on ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ .

In a statement, the co-founder of the choir Clare Cook, said: “We are delighted to announce that a 13-year old missing child who we appealed for on ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ during the Missing People Choir’s performance saw his appeal and called his mum. He is now home safe and well.”

One of the show’s judges, Amanda Holden, also posted on Instagram: “We can confirm we’ve reunited a young boy featured here with his family - in the current climate we live. There is always HOPE.”

The teenager’s image was one of those that appeared behind the choir as they performed on the ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ live shows last Friday (2 June) and Saturday.