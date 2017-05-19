We’re well into this year’s ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ auditions and there’s another crop of hopefuls hoping to impress us and the judges - Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon - as they take to the stage this week.
We’ve been giving a sneak peek of three of the acts from this Saturday’s show (20 May) hoping to get through to the next round and the chance to perform at the Royal Variety Show and bag themselves £250,000.
1. TanBa
First up is TanBa, who obviously never listened when his mother told him to ‘stop putting that in your mouth’. Much to the judge’s horror he swallows a balloon before moving on to a dessert of razor blades. Tasty!
Chances of getting through: We reckon he will (just).
2. The Pensionaires
The Pensionaires are made up of 84-year-old Henry and his 75-year-old mate Malcolm, who perform ‘You Make Me Feel So Young’. It has a certain charm, but so does our own granddad when he starts belting out Ed Sheeran. At least he sings something we’ve heard of.
Chances of getting through: Sorry boys, but we’re giving this ❌❌❌❌.
3. Coventry Dynamites
The Coventry Dynamites are a mixed cheerleading squad from (you guessed it) Coventry but don’t expect to see any poms poms. Hair-raising stuff.
Chances of getting through: We predicting four yeses.
’Britain’s Got Talent’ continues on ITV this Saturday at 8pm.