We’re well into this year’s ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ auditions and there’s another crop of hopefuls hoping to impress us and the judges - Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon - as they take to the stage this week.

We’ve been giving a sneak peek of three of the acts from this Saturday’s show (20 May) hoping to get through to the next round and the chance to perform at the Royal Variety Show and bag themselves £250,000.

1. TanBa

First up is TanBa, who obviously never listened when his mother told him to ‘stop putting that in your mouth’. Much to the judge’s horror he swallows a balloon before moving on to a dessert of razor blades. Tasty!

Chances of getting through: We reckon he will (just).