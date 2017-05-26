Tina Humphrey, who found fame on ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ with her dog Chandi, has died at the age of 45.

The former music teacher and her beloved border collie came fourth in the final of the ITV show in 2010.

Rex Tina Humphrey with her beloved dog, Chandi

Tina’s husband, Steve, confirmed she died on 12 May after fighting cancer for the past year.

He told the Shropshire Star : “I am devastated that she is gone, but I’m happy that she is no longer suffering and is at peace.

Rex

After reaching the 2010 final, Tina explained that her close bond with Chandi helped their performance.

“Chandi isn’t distracted by the lights or the audience when on stage because she knows I wouldn’t take her anywhere where anything bad could happen,” she said at the time.

“She watches me and is totally focused on me. Chandi completely trusts me and I trust her.”

As well as appearing on ‘BGT’, Chandi won four Crufts finals and made appearances on ‘Blue Peter’ and Graham Norton’s ‘When Will I Be Famous’, where she won a £10,000 prize. She died on 26 April 2013.

Rex

Tina’s funeral was held at Shrewsbury Crematorium on Monday. Rather than flowers, she asked that anybody interested donate money to Hilbrae Rescue Kennels.

In a statement released on Facebook, Hilbrae Kennels said: “Tina rose to fame with her amazing routines with Chandi, who she adopted from us some years ago.

“They made lots of TV appearances, once again proving that ‘rescue’ dogs are capable of great things.

“Our thoughts go out to her husband Steve, and we can only hope that she has been reunited with her beloved Chandi and her other dogs.”

Watch Tina and Chandi’s performance in the 2010 ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ final in the video below.

RIP: Stars We've Lost In 2017