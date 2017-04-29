A ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ contestant has told of how he witnessed his headteacher collapse after being fatally stabbed at his school. Pianist Tokio Myers was just 11 when Philip Lawrence was brutally stabbed by then 15-year-old Leacro Chindamo outside the gates of St George’s School in Maida Vale, West London, in 1995.

ITV Tokio Myers auditions for 'Britain's Got Talent'

ITV

During his audition, which airs on Saturday’s (29 April) show, Tokio also pays tribute to his music teacher, Mr Morgan, for helping to keep him on the straight and narrow. He tells judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams: “He was the guy I looked up to as a kid. He was my music teacher, and if it wasn’t for him guiding me and showing me where I could go, I probably wouldn’t be here or doing what I’m doing today.” He also says: “I grew up in a really rough estate in London and that definitely played a role in sticking at music, because it was a way of releasing negative energy and turning it into something positive. “Playing piano kept me out of a lot of trouble,” he adds. Find out if Tokio’s audition impresses the judges when ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ airs tonight at 8pm on ITV.