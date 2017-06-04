'Britain's Got Talent' Winner Tokio Myers Reveals He Was Inspired To Enter By 'Big Sister' Amy Winehouse

Syco/Thames/Dymond 'Britain's Got Talent' winner Tokio Myers

PA Archive/PA Images Amy Winehouse died in 2011, at the age of 27

Tokio previously revealed how a bond he formed with a music teacher who shielded him seeing his headteacher collapse after being fatally stabbed at his school, helped him to get where he is today. The musician was just 11 when Philip Lawrence was brutally murdered by then-15-year-old Leacro Chindamo outside the gates of St George’s School in Maida Vale, West London, in 1995.

Syco/Thames/Dymond Tokio with the 'Britain's Got Talent' judges after his win

Paying tribute to his music teacher, Mr Morgan, in his audition, Tokio said: “He was the guy I looked up to as a kid. He was my music teacher, and if it wasn’t for him guiding me and showing me where I could go, I probably wouldn’t be here or doing what I’m doing today. “I grew up in a really rough estate in London and that definitely played a role in sticking at music, because it was a way of releasing negative energy and turning it into something positive. “Playing piano kept me out of a lot of trouble,” he added.