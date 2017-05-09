Caitlyn Jenner Confirmed To Attend The 2017 British LGBT Awards

It’s been confirmed that Caitlyn Jenner will be attending this year’s NatWest British LGBT Awards. The reality star will be joining a host of other well known names at the annual bash in London on Friday (12 May). Caitlyn’s attendance at the event will be the star’s first major UK appearance since undergoing gender reassignment surgery in January.

PA Wire/PA Images Caitlyn Jenner

It’s rumoured that the trans activist will be recognised by the awards organisers for her campaigning work on transgender issues. She will also be promoting her new book ‘The Secrets of My Life’. Alan Carr and Melanie Sykes will be on hosting duties at this year’s bash, with the likes of Graham Norton, Clare Balding, Callum Scott, Rylan Clark-Neal and Sue Perkins all expected to attend. Co-founder of the British LGBT Awards, Sarah Garrett MBE said: “The celebrity guest list shows the level of support from famous faces for the on-going issues faced by the LGBT community. We’re looking forward to a fantastic night.”

Luke MacGregor / Reuters Alan Carr will host this year's bash with Melanie Sykes

Speaking ahead of Friday’s awards, Alan Carr said: “It is a fantastic event that does so much to celebrate people in the LGBT community who are making a real difference, as well highlighting the straight allies who give their much-needed support. And in 2017 these awards are more important than ever. I am so proud to be part of it. “It is going to be a brilliant night and I am looking forward to reuniting with my Mel on stage to present the winners. It is going to be glitzy and fabulous affair with some very special moments.” Now in their sixth year, the British LGBT Awards celebrate individuals and organisations which work to advance the rights of LGBT communities. Accolades acknowledge milestones in politics, media, grassroots activism as well as recognising celebrities and people in the public eye with a track record in promoting equality and diversity. Prince William, Lady Gaga, and Emma Watson are amongst those nominated for the prestigious ‘straight ally’ award. The NatWest British LGBT Awards will be streamed live at www.britishlgbtawards.co.uk from 9pm on Friday 12 May.