Voting For The British LGBT Awards 2018 Is Now Open

The countdown to next year’s NatWest British LGBT Awards has begun and you can determine the shortlist of nominees.

Categories include LGBT+ role model, straight ally, music artist and media moment in the awards, which recognise milestones in media, celebrity and grassroots activism.

The results will be announced at a glitzy annual ceremony in London next May, attended by some of the biggest names from the LGBT and showbiz worlds.

David M. Benett via Getty Images Caitlyn Jenner picked up the HuffPost Loud & Proud Award at this year's bash.

Earlier this year, Caitlyn Jenner picked up the prestigious HuffPost Loud & Proud Award.

It was the star’s first major UK appearance since undergoing gender reassignment surgery in January.

Other previous winners have included Tom Daley and HRH Prince William, Sir Ian McKellen, Rylan Clark-Neal, Kylie Minogue and Daniel Radcliffe.

The public is now being urged to nominate their favourite LGBT+ celebrities, businesses, charities and personalities for awards.

British LGBT Awards co-founder, Sarah Garrett MBE, said: “Every year, these awards just get bigger and better. Last year we had a record number of nominations and this year, we want to get an even wider range.”

You can get involved now by making your nominations at the official British LGBT Awards website at www.britishlgbtawards.com until 29 November.

