The shortlist of nominations for this year’s British Soap Awards have been revealed.
‘Coronation Street’, ‘Emmerdale’ and ‘Hollyoaks’ lead the way with 14 nominations a piece, followed by ‘EastEnders’ with 12, and ‘Doctors’ with 10.
The five soaps will do battle in 15 categories at next month’s ceremony, which is being broadcast live for the first time in its 19-year history.
Viewers are able to vote in the Best Soap, Best Actor and Best Actress categories here, while a panel has selected the recipients of the other awards, which include the likes of Best Villian, Best Comedy Performane and Scene Of The Year.
The will also be an Outstanding Acheivement Award and the coveted Tony Warren Award, both of which will be announced on the night.
Phillip Schofield will be on hand to dish out the gongs at the ceremony from The Lowry Theatre in Manchester on Saturday 3 June, but in the meantime, take a look at the full list of nominations below...
BEST BRITISH SOAP
‘Coronation Street’
‘Doctors’
‘EastEnders’
‘Emmerdale’
‘Hollyoaks’
BEST ACTOR
Jack P Shepherd (David Platt, ‘Coronation Street’)
Danny Miller (Aaron Dingle, ‘Emmerdale’)
John Middleton (Ashley Thomas, ‘Emmerdale’)
Jamie Lomas (Warren Fox, ‘Hollyoaks’)
Gregory Finnegan (James Nightingale, ‘Hollyoaks’)
BEST ACTRESS
Kym Marsh (Michelle Connor, ‘Coronation Street)
Lucy Fallon (Bethany Platt, ‘Coronation Street’)
Lacey Turner (Stacey Fowler, ‘EastEnders’)
Charlotte Bellamy (Laurel Thomas, ‘Emmerdale’)
Anna Passey (Sienna Blake, ‘Hollyoaks’)
VILLAIN OF THE YEAR
Connor McIntyre (Pat Phelan, ‘Coronation Street’)
Lucy-Jo Hudson (Rhiannon Davis, ‘Doctors’)
Jake Wood (Max Branning, ‘EastEnders’)
Gillian Kearney (Emma Barton, ‘Emmerdale’)
Persephone Swales-Dawson (Nico Blake, ‘Hollyoaks’)
BEST COMEDY PERFORMANCE
Dolly-Rose Campbell (Gemma Winter, ‘Coronation Street’)
Elisabeth Dermot Walsh (Dr Zara Carmichael, ‘Doctors’)
Tameka Empson (Kim Fox-Hubbard, ‘EastEnders’)
Dominic Brunt (Paddy Kirk, ‘Emmerdale’)
Nicole Barber Lane (Myra McQueen, ‘Hollyoaks’)
BEST NEWCOMER
Rob Mallard (Dan Osbourne, ‘Coronation Street’)
Ritu Aryu (Dr Megan Sharma, ‘Doctors’)
Zack Morris (Keegan Baker, ‘EastEnders’)
Sally Dexter (Faith Dingle, ‘Emmerdale’)
Duncan James (Ryan Knight, ‘Hollyoaks’)
BEST STORYLINE
‘Coronation Street’: The Grooming of Bethany
‘Doctors’: Rhiannon’s Second Chance
‘EastEnders’: Lee’s Mental Health
‘Emmerdale’: Ashley’s Dementia
‘Hollyoaks’: Teenage Cancer
BEST SINGLE EPISODE
‘Coronation Street’: Kylie’s Death
‘Doctors’: A Christmas Carol
‘EastEnders’: Lee On The Edge
‘Emmerdale’: Ashley’s Point Of View
‘Hollyoaks’: What Is Consent?
BEST MALE DRAMATIC PERFORMANCE
Simon Gregson (Steve McDonald, ‘Coronation Street’)
Ian Midlane (Dr Al Haskey, ‘Doctors’)
Steve McFadden (Phil Mitchell, ‘EastEnders’)
John Middleton (Ashley Thomas, ‘Emmerdale’)
Kieron Richardson (Ste Hay, ‘Hollyoaks’)
BEST FEMALE DRAMATIC PERFORMANCE
Kym Marsh (Michelle Connor, ‘Coronation Street’)
Dido Miles (Dr Emma Reid, ‘Doctors’)
Diane Parish (Denise Fox, ‘EastEnders’)
Charlotte Bellamy (Laurel Thomas, ‘Emmderdale’)
Nadine Mulkerrin (Cleo McQueen, ‘Hollyoaks)
BEST ON-SCREEN PARTNERSHIP
Malcolm Hebden & Patti Clare (Norris Cole & Mary Taylor, ‘Coronation Street’)
Matthew Chambers & Elisabeth Dermot Walsh (Dr Daniel Granger & Dr Zara Carmichael, ‘Doctors’)
James Bye & Lacey Turner (Martin & Stacey Fowler, ‘EastEnders’)
John Middleton & Charlotte Bellamy (Ashley & Laurel Thomas, ‘Emmerdale’)
Richard Linnell & Kassius Nelson (Alfie Nightingale & Jade Albright, ‘Hollyoaks’)
BEST YOUNG ACTOR
Elle Mulvaney (Amy Barlow, ‘Coronation Street’)
Bleu Landau (Dennis Rickman, ‘EastEnders’)
Isobel Steele (Liv Flaherty, ‘Emmerdale’)
Ela May Demircan (Leah Barnes, ‘Hollyoaks)
SCENE OF THE YEAR
‘Coronation Street’: Michelle’s Goodbye To Ruairi
‘Doctors’: Haunted By His Voices
‘EastEnders’: Ronnie & Ronnie’s Exit
‘Emmerdale’: The Hotten Bypass Pile Up
‘Hollyoaks’: Jade Says Goodbye To Alfie