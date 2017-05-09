The shortlist of nominations for this year’s British Soap Awards have been revealed.

‘Coronation Street’, ‘Emmerdale’ and ‘Hollyoaks’ lead the way with 14 nominations a piece, followed by ‘EastEnders’ with 12, and ‘Doctors’ with 10.

The five soaps will do battle in 15 categories at next month’s ceremony, which is being broadcast live for the first time in its 19-year history.