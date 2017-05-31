The British Soap Awards will no longer air live on Saturday (3 June), as originally planned, following a change in ITV’s schedule.
The broadcaster has moved the ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ final forward by 24 hours, to prevent it from clashing with the Ariana Grande Manchester benefit concert.
While the Soap Awards will still take place on Saturday, fans will have to wait to find out who was triumphant.
The revised timetable for the three events is as follows:
- ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ Final: Saturday 3 June at 7.30pm, ITV.
- Ariana Grande ‘One Love Manchester’ Concert: Sunday 4 June at 6pm, BBC One.
- British Soap Awards: Tuesday 6 June at 8pm, ITV.
It’s not just broadcasters who have worked with Ariana’s team to make sure the concert can go ahead, as Manchester United FC have also moved the kickoff time for Michael Carrick’s testimonial match.
Ariana will be joined by a number of other A-list stars at the concert, which takes place at the Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground, including Katy Perry and Miley Cyrus.
The Black Eyed Peas were added to the line-up on Wednesday (31 May), while Niall Horan, Justin Bieber and Coldplay are also among those taking to the stage.