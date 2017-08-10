Security guards were forced to step in at a Britney Spears concert on Wednesday night (9 August), when an overzealous fan stormed the stage.

Video footage from the concert shows a man approaching the stage at the end of one of Britney’s numbers during her ‘Piece Of Me’ live show in Las Vegas.

As the ‘Toxic’ singer addresses the crowd at the end of the performance, she’s unaware that security guards are dragging the fan away behind her, as he tries to get close to his idol.

It’s only when she spots the commotion that Britney senses something is amiss, asking: “Is everything okay? Is something going on?”

Twitter/PanDLR Amateur footage sees Britney being escorted off stage

Britney was then temporarily taken off stage by her security guards, while her dancers kept watch over the fan, who was being held on the ground.

Her security then returned to remove the fan from the stage area, to the sounds of cheers from the crowd, after which Britney returned to finish the rest of the show once the coast was clear.

Snapchat/Chelsea Truesdell One fan's view of the commotion

Coincidentally, in attendance at the show in question was ‘I’m A Celebrity’ star Scarlett Moffatt, who passed comment about the incident on her social media pages:

When Britney Spears is amazing!! Wow Britney you're fab for carrying on after the idiot boycotted the stage #pieceofme — Scarlett Moffatt (@ScarlettMoffatt) August 10, 2017

A post shared by Scarlett Moffatt (@scarlett_moffatt) on Aug 9, 2017 at 11:09pm PDT

After four years on the Las Vegas strip, it was revealed earlier this year that Britney’s residency would be coming to an end on New Year’s Eve 2017.

Wednesday’s show was her first since her small tour of Asia, during which time she inadvertently disrupted a leadership election in Israel.

14 Most Memorable Stage Invasions