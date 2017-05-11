The brother of a Manchester University student who died on a night out has urged young people to look after each other when out drinking.
The body of 19-year-old Charlie Bartlett was found on a building site on Monday morning after the computer science student disappeared from a club in Manchester on Saturday night.
After launching a desperate social media campaign to try and find Bartlett, his brother Harry has now warned young people to be “vigilant” on nights out.
Speaking to the Manchester Evening News, Harry said: “Everyone goes out and gets drunk, it’s going to happen.
“But we really want people to be vigilant and make sure everyone gets home safely.
“I’m not blaming anyone at all for what happened,” he added. “I just want people to be careful when out.”
Harry led tributes to his brother on Facebook this week, saying the teen’s “unconditional loyalty, lack of fear and carefree mentality” made for the “perfect brother”.
“Whenever I have had a problem you have always been the first person I’d go to - even though your advice was questionable most of the time,” Harry wrote.
“I will treasure the countless adventures we went on as a duo. And now you are on your own adventure - just taking the long way home.
“Love you so so much Chuck,” he added.
Others called him a “smart, great and funny man”, while Manchester University said it would offer counselling to any students affected by the incident.
Bartlett’s family and friends are now raising money for the bereavement charity, The Compassionate Friends.
More than £7,000 has been donated since the GoFundMe page was set up yesterday.